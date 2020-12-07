Many New Brunswickers still without power Monday morning

About 3,000 New Brunswickers are still without power Monday morning after heavy rains and high winds caused mass outages over the weekend.

The remaining outages, down from the nearly 30,000 NB Power customers who lost power from the storm Saturday night, are mainly in Victoria, Madawaska and Restigouche counties and central York Sunbury.

A resident of Lower Kintore Jeff Barclay

Property damage, road closures

In northeastern New Brunswick, MIscou Iland business owner Steve Bezeau said his beachside restaurant La Terrasse à Steve was struck hard by the storm, which ripped off its patio.

The island saw the storm's highest peak in wind speed, at 96 kilometres an hour.

Bezeau said the heavy winds took the deck, flipped it into the air and dropped it onto cabanas along the water.

"The picture looks like what you would see when a tornado passes," Bezeau said on Information Morning Moncton.

"I don't think anybody could have guessed something like that would have happened, it's crazy."

The seasonal seafood restaurant is closed until May, and Bezeau said he is optimistic about cleaning up the debris and rebuilding the deck by then.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the restaurant said, "Don't worry, we're going to be there in 2021 even if it's difficult to build in a seaport!"

Anglophone North District school buses ran an hour late Monday morning, as a tree that was knocked down by the storm still blocked highway Route 109 between Perth-Andover and Arthurette.

A detour is set up for the closed highway.