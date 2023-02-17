All schools closed ahead of snow, ice storm, Trans-Canada conditions poor

All anglophone and francophone schools are closed Friday ahead of a storm that could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to much of New Brunswick and freezing rain and ice pellets to some areas.

After an exceptionally mild Thursday, a winter storm is expected to begin Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all of New Brunswick, except the southernmost areas. Snow is expected to be heavy at times, between 15 to 30 centimetres in total, then taper to flurries in the evening.

The snow is expected to cause travel delays and low visibility.

New Brunswick RCMP said travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway, Route 2, between Quebec and Upper Kingsclear.

"Driving conditions are extremely poor," on the majority of the highway except the southernmost 200 kilometres, RCMP said.

Snow and ice totals expected for New Brunswick by Saturday morning. Northern New Brunswick will see the highest totals. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Southern New Brunswick, including Fredericton and Moncton, are also expected to see ice pellets mixed with snow. Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for Saint John and the Fundy Park region, Fredericton and Moncton

For the south, the storm is expected to first bring light snow and ice pellets, then transition to freezing rain by mid-morning.

Freezing rain will change to ice pellets by late afternoon or early evening, the warning says.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the freezing rain in the south could last between three to six hours and make things quite icy on surfaces such as roads, walkways and power lines.

The rain will turn back to snow around the evening hours.

Saturday morning is expected to be clear.