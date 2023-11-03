How do you spell success? New Brunswick finally gets an official spelling bee

This year marks the 37th year of the Spelling Bee of Canada, but for the New Brunswick chapter, it's the first.

Children between the ages of six and 14 qualify for the national event after winning competitions in their home provinces.

But things have been different for the great spellers of New Brunswick.

A New Brunswicker wishing to spell against the best has had to travel to Nova Scotia or Quebec to compete in a provincial contest. New Brunswick had no local chapter and no provincial championship.

"We did have a New Brunswick child that won, but of course he lived in New Brunswick," said Julie Spence, who founded Spelling Bee of Canada in 1987. "The credit went to Nova Scotia."

Only the players who stand first in the three age categories advance to the nationals.

Now, however, New Brunswick will be able to host its own provincial championship, and the winning spellers will be able to compete on the national stage for their own province.

"Now we will have the children representing New Brunswick, and [they] can make themselves and New Brunswick proud," Spence said.

Thanks to new resident from Winnipeg

Much of the credit for this goes to Monique Pereira of Petit-Cap, a small coastal community northeast of Moncton.

Pereira said she moved to New Brunswick from Winnipeg about three years ago.

"I started to inquire about a Spelling Bee chapter here … so when I reached out to the Spelling Bee of Canada, they're actually the ones who had informed me that there wasn't a New Brunswick chapter as of yet."

Pereira, the mother of an eight-year-old, decided to take on the responsibility herself and is now president of the Spelling Bee of Canada's New Brunswick chapter.

She said the chapter is planning to hold a provincial competition in Moncton, preferably at an educational institution to attract more participants.

"That's what we're hoping for and aiming for," Pereira said. "So we'll see if it takes place, if not you know, we do have the Port Elgin Regional School that has offered their school to, you know, hold the competitions there."

Champion training again

Eleven-year-old Austin He of Quispamsis was the 2022 bronze medallist in the junior category at the national competition in Toronto.

Little did anyone know He reached the national stage by way of Nova Scotia.

Austin's father, Forest He, said the drive to Nova Scotia "was a small price to pay for [Austin's] longtime learning journey."

But having a local chapter could foster a healthy competition.

"If we have a New Brunswick chapter that means a lot more children, a lot more students, a lot more New Brunswick families, would be more involved than if, you know, you'll have to go to another province, travel to actually, to do the competition."

Austin He, 12, was a 2022 national bronze medallist at Spelling Bee of Canada. His father Forest He, left, says Austin is preparing to compete again in 2024. (Julia Wright / CBC)

This year, Austin entered the intermediate category after turning 12. Being among the youngest in his category, he came third in the Nova Scotia championship this year, missing the nationals by two places.

But it's all part of the learning experience, Forest said. Austin is now looking to next year, where he might get a chance to compete from New Brunswick.

"I am not having big expectation, I am just happy he is actually willing to put the time and effort in, like I said, it is quite a bit of a time commitment and a lot of work before getting into the competition."

Pereira said the New Brunswick chapter is now looking for a secretary and a marketing person to complete the team.

The details for the venue, date and time for the provincial championship are something to look for at the Spelling Bee of Canada website in coming weeks.

"Everything is pretty new to everyone."

Spence said the registrations close in January and the provincial championship will have to happen sometime in March or April.

Nationals in May

She confirmed that the Nationals in Toronto are scheduled on May 26, as "the children need at least three weeks," to prepare after winning the provincials.

Recognizing the fact it is New Brunswick's first competition, Spence said there will be a system for making sure the event turns out well.

"We have an official guide and training for the officials, we have rules and regulations, and everyone operates the same.

"We hope to have a representative who will be there on competition day, just as a support ... since it is the first time."