The Higgs government is loosening the province's infamous household-income policy for social assistance recipients but is not eliminating it altogether.

The three-decade-old policy says two or more people living together must be considered an economic unit, with only one person eligible to be assessed for welfare benefits.

Now the province will exempt roommates who live together and who aren't in a family relationship. They'll be assessed separately and will each be able to receive benefits.

"This is another way for us to help reduce poverty and help New Brunswickers thrive and move forward to employment where possible," Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch said.

The policy has been blamed for preventing two or more people on social assistance from living together to pool their limited resources.

Fitch said the change, which will take effect June1, will help an estimated 2,000 people and will cost the province $4 million.

He said he hopes that by removing a barrier to people living together, the province will see some housing units freed up.

"When you look at the opportunity for roommates or brothers and sisters to move in together, that's going to have the potential to alleviate some of the stress in the tight housing market we have right now," he said.

'Absurd policy'

But the change won't apply to couples in relationships or their children under the age of 21, prompting housing advocates to say the reform doesn't go far enough.

"It seems to be a step in the right direction that they're willing to relax what we feel is an absurd policy," said Abram Lutes of the Common Front for Social Justice.

"I'm also unsure how this would be enforced without some serious privacy questions being raised. … If the province determines for example that you're sleeping with your roommate, are you now a couple and are you now ineligible for social assistance?"

Abram Lutes with the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice says enforcing the new policy could cause privacy concerns. (CBC)

Lutes said it's possible the change will free up some apartments to address the housing crunch, but "I would caution that this shouldn't be a substitute for other housing policy," such as the rent increase caps the group is calling for.

The change also won't help Kaitlyn Layden of Saint John, who wants to marry her fiancé but would lose her disability benefits the moment they moved in together.

"I am still unable to live with my partner in dignity and still unable to be married without being penalized," said Layden, who has been engaged since 2017.

Layden has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

An advocate for people with disabilities calls for end to social assistance policy Duration 1:38 Kaitlyn Layden says Social Development's household income policy is forcing her to choose between getting married and being financially stable with the department's support. 1:38

She receives income support, home care support, a rent subsidy and a provincial health benefits card through social assistance, all of which she would lose if she married and lived with her fiance, who is able-bodied.

"I'm not asking for anything more than I receive as a single person. I'm just asking not to be penalized for wanting to move to the next milestone in my relationship. … My disability should not impact my ability to get married."

Disabled people are only assessed separately from a spouse or roommate if both people are disabled.

Fitch didn't explain the rationale for the economic-unit policy staying in place for spouses and partners other than pointing to other provinces that have the same rule in place.

"That's the standard practice," he said.

He described the change as part of an "ongoing effort" by the Blaine Higgs government reflecting its "genuine commitment" to reform social assistance.

The government has already reduced the amounts clawed back from welfare payments from people who work or who receive housing or child support payments.

It also indexed benefit amounts to inflation, with an increase set to take effect April 1.

Fitch also hinted at more reforms later in March.

"The budget will be released later this month … and I would ask you to have a little patience and wait for the budget," he said. "My expectation is if it all passes, we'll see some more positive news with respect to social assistance reform."

Fitch said 28,772 New Brunswickers were on social assistance in February.