New Brunswickers dig their way out after snowstorm

New Brunswickers are waking up to snowed-in driveways after the province's first snowstorm of 2022.

Regions along the southern coast of the province were hit hardest. Saint John, Sussex and Pennfield Ridge all reported over 30 centimetres of snow.

Moncton recorded 28 centimetres.

Edmundston experienced the least snow with just four centimetres reported.

Some snowfall totals from the Maritimes as of 8am this morning. <br>Huge gradient with near 5 cm along the Atlantic coast to 20-30+ cm for northern NS, southern NB & PEI!<br>Gusts 70-100+ km/h led to power outages and drifting snow. <br>Thx <a href="https://twitter.com/CoCoRaHSCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoCoRaHSCanada</a> volunteers!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7tcHCgp5DY">pic.twitter.com/7tcHCgp5DY</a> —@ryansnoddon

Wind gusts from 70-100 km/h led to power outages and drifting snow. While thousands lost power on Friday, fewer than a thousand remained without power on Saturday morning.

The storm led to many road closures and travel advisories on Friday night, including the Trans-Canada Highway from Moncton to Nova Scotia. However, roads started reopening and travel advisories lifted early Saturday morning.

Saint John Transit is operating again after closing at 4 p.m. on Friday. However, the transit operator warned there may be bus delays and detours.

Public libraries in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview will be closed until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Saint John police busy

In a statement Saturday, Saint John police say they responded to approximately 20 motor vehicle collisions. Ten of the collisions resulted in injuries that were mostly minor.

Officers also responded to 31 other storm-related calls, with the majority relating to roads being obstructed by vehicles stuck in the snow.

Parking ban

An overnight parking ban is in place for the south/central peninsula in Saint John effective 11 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday. The purpose of the parking ban is to allow for snow removal.

Residents who normally park on the street will be able to access several parking lots beginning 6 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. on Monday: