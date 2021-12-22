Some schools closed in advance of heavy snow, freezing rain

Schools in northern and central New Brunswick are closed as weather forecasts call for between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow.

All schools in the Anglophone North and Francophone Northeast districts are closed Wednesday due to the expected stormy weather. Schools in the Francophone Northwest will be closing at noon.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Mount Carleton, Miramichi, Grand Falls, Victoria County, Edmundston, Madawaska County, the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and the Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County.

The warnings say snow will begin spreading across the province from southwest to northeast beginning late Wednesday morning. Snow is expected to become heavy at times Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the heaviest amounts are expected over parts of Restigouche County, where up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, 4:50 p.m. / Mardi 21 décembre 2021, 16 h 50

Some areas in central New Brunswick are expected to get freezing rain Wednesday afternoon before the precipitation turns back to snow tonight.

"All precipitation will taper off from west to east in the late overnight hours," the warning says.

Winter storm warnings also issued

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for Woodstock and Carleton County, and the Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas. Those kinds of warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

In these areas, Environment Canada is forecasting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, and freezing rain for a period of three to six hours.

The warning says snow will begin late Wednesday morning then mix with or change to freezing rain or ice pellets in the afternoon afternoon.

"Precipitation will change back to predominantly snow late this evening before ending by Thursday morning," the warning says.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break."

Weather watches for the rest of the province

For the remaining areas of the province, including Saint John, Environment Canada has special weather statements in effect.

The statements say southern areas can expect a brief period of snow Wednesday morning, changing over to rain.

"Some areas inland may see an extended period of freezing rain during this transition," the statement says.

Rain is expected to change back to snow Wednesday night before tapering off from west to east.