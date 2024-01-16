Snow, winter storm warnings for most of N.B.

A winter storm warning, with snow and freezing rain in the forecast, has been issued for much of New Brunswick.

The storm is expected to start Tuesday afternoon and continue until Wednesday morning in central parts of the province, including Fredericton, Oromocto, Miramichi and the Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas.

According to Environment Canada, winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to happen. For this event, heavy snow is expected, up to 20 centimetres, followed by three to five hours of freezing rain.

Snowfall warnings are in place for the Acadian Peninsula, the Bathurst and Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche, Edmundston, Grand Falls, Mount Carleton and Woodstock.

A period of three to five hours of freezing rain is expected in central parts of New Brunswick, following snow. In the the Grand Lake region, special weather statements have issued about possible freezing rain. (Jean-Pierre Robin/Radio-Canada)

These places are expected to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Special weather statements are in place for Grand Lake, Kent County, St. Stephen and Kouchibouguac National Park.

These statements are calling for the possibility of an extended period of freezing rain beginning Tuesday evening.