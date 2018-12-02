15 centimetres of snow expected in northern N.B.

Parts of New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow Sunday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northern areas of the province.

"Later this evening or in the overnight hours the snow will likely change to a mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain before tapering off to some patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle overnight," the weather said service said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Farther south, from Woodstock and Carleton County to Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville area, a more noticeable period of freezing rain or ice pellets is expected Sunday evening before a changeover to drizzle later in the night, Environment Canada said.