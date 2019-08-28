Several leaders busy on first weekend of provincial election campaign

It's the first weekend on the campaign trail in New Brunswick for the snap election that was called on Monday.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers was in Miramichi on Saturday for the official launch of his campaign.

He outlined his plans for the province if he were to become the next premier. He said he would repair the economy bring people home who are working out west.

"I'm here to commit myself to bringing back hope and opportunity to all New Brunswickers," Vickers said.

(Radio-Canada)

People's Alliance of New Brunswick Leader Kris Austin was in Fredericton. He introduced candidates running in the election.

Austin said there's 27 people running for the party in the election and he's hoping to get more this week.

"This week we're going to take the week to continue to grow the team and get more candidates on the ballots," Austin said.

He also used the time to underline the importance of a minority government, and the role that the People's Alliance played in that for two years.

(Radio-Canada)

"Majority governments are a thing of the past," he said.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs was in Saint Andrews on Saturday. He used the popular tourist town as a backdrop to announce an extension to the rebate for staycations until the end March 2021.

Earlier this summer, the PC government introduced a 20 per cent rebate to New Brunswickers who vacation in the province until the end of September.

(Camera pool)

Higgs said the extension of the rebate would help boost the winter tourism and hospitality industry.

"This extension will allow winter tourism operators to benefit the way our summer operators have," Higgs said.

The Greens and the NDP did not hold official events Saturday.

Parties have until Aug. 28 to get candidates in place. New Brunswick goes to the polls on Sept. 14.