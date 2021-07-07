Health minister to announce 'new services' for New Brunswick seniors

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will be announcing new services for New Brunswick seniors Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial government has not shared any details of the announcement yet.

Fitch and Shephard will be speaking at the Simonds Lions Auditorium in Loch Lomond Villa, a nursing home in Saint John.

The Blaine Higgs government is unveiling its much-anticipated health plan in several news conferences this week. On Monday, Shephard announced the province will make primary care available to all New Brunswickers in early 2022 by creating an online referral system.

Tuesday afternoon's announcement is expected to be the second element of the health plan.

Shephard said last week that the plan, titled "Stabilizing Health Care: An Urgent Call to Action," will be shared in full on Wednesday.

No closures expected

Shephard previously said the new health plan will not include any hospital or emergency department closures.

In February 2020, the province tried closing nighttime emergency services in six small communities but retracted the plan after a public outcry. Some ERs have seen their hours shortened anyway because of pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In developing the health plan, Shephard said the government is taking direction from an independent task force which will make recommendations to Fitch and herself.

The task force is co-chaired by Gérald Richard, the former deputy health minister, and Suzanne Johnston, the former president of Niagara Health in Ontario.