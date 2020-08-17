Cracking the mystery of dead mussels floating on Mactaquac headpond

Scientists are determined to find out why so many freshwater mussels are turning up dead and out of their shells on the Mactaquac headpond.

"It's almost like a CSI investigation for us scientists," said Michelle Gray, director of the Canadian Rivers Institute.

The dead mussels were noticed Aug. 7 when crews from the institute were out doing work related to an aquatics ecosystem study aroun the Mactaquac Dam, across the St. John River about 20 kilometres west of Fredericton.

"The most interesting thing for anyone who has seen them is that they're not in their shell, they're floating," Gray said. "It's the soft tissue part of the mussel that's floating and getting beached onshore and getting caught up in weeds."

Michelle Gray, associate professor of forestry and environmental management at the University of New Brunswick and director of the Canadian Rivers Institute, said it's unusual for freshwater mussels to die this way. (Submitted/Michelle Gray)

Gray, who is also an associate professor of forestry and environmental management at the University of New Brunswick, said die-offs do occur, but it's almost unheard of for these invertebrates to be outside of their shells.

"Normally, we'd see dead mussels coming up onshore or being found underwater, but they would still be within their shell."

To see the soft tissue part of the mussel in this situation is abnormal, Gray said. It happened three years ago in Lake Champlain, a lake mostly straddling the border between New York and Vermont.

The reason that die-off happened was never determined, although there were theories. Scientists have worked to rule things out rather than rule things in, Gray said.

"We do have low waters right now, increased temperatures and decreased oxygen," said Gray, but conditions in the headpond above the Mactaquac Dam are not much different from what they were last year.

Samples are being sent for bacterial testing, but Gray said they won't know the results for a few weeks or even months as labs are just beginning to reopen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of dead mussels were discovered floating in the water by crews doing work on the aquatic ecosystem study. 2:08

Gray said she even asked people taking part in a webinar put on by U.S. Fish and Wildlife if they ever heard of this happening.

"This would be a pretty high-level scientific community that study fresh water mussels, and I asked them and everyone was stumped as well.

"This is definitely a unique situation."

The mussels cannot survive if they leave their shells. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Those who live in the area are also wondering what's going on in the headpond. A question was posted on the Facebook group, Keswick Ridge Aug. 10 by Joyce Slipp, who said she saw hundreds of the mussels out of their shell on the edge of a beach.

Some people wondered if it was the hot water temperatures or low water levels.

"We have to start ruling out the usual suspects and see if we can whittle down the list to try and see if we can figure out what's going on," Gray said.

But if it's a phenomenon that doesn't repeat itself, Gray said, it makes it much harder to study and arrive at definitive answers.

"If there was some sort of containment spill, some sort of chemical or pesticide of something like that that entered the water we should also be observing dead fish or other organisms that would be affected."

Gray wondered if it's a case of a perfect storm, with various factors working in concert to kill the mussels this way.

"Was one additional stress enough to send the mussels over the edge? But again, if that were the case, we'd see other living organisms affected by this as well."