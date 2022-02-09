Snow, road conditions keep some schools closed, delay buses

All schools in the Francophone northeast district are closed Wednesday because of the weather, and buses in the Anglophone West and Francophone Northwest districts were delayed because of road conditions.

Schools are open in Anglophone North except for Tabusintac School.

Environment Canada has ended its snowfall alerts for parts of the province and snow is expected to end in all areas by Wednesday afternoon.

Moncton parking ban

The City of Moncton is temporarily putting all-day parking bans in place for some areas of the city over the next few weeks to help snow-clearing operations.

The bans will be in place north of Mountain Road between Gorge Road and Frampton Lane, residential streets off of Salisbury Road between Jackson and Lotus Way, north of St. George to Mountain, between High Street and King Street, and north of Mountain Road between Université and Connaught and MacBeath, Edgett, Johnston, and Carney.

Any vehicles obstructing the snow-clearing will be towed.

The city's plan for the next 24 hours is to clear sidewalks, restarting priority one sidewalks because of today's snow accumulation. Those include sidewalks in school and hospital zones.

The city will also focus on clearing Elmwood Drive, Shediac Road, and Mountain Road.