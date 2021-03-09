24 schools test high for carbon dioxide, but safe, says Department of Education

Some of the New Brunswick schools that lack adequate ventilation systems have tested high for carbon dioxide, CBC News has learned less than a week before students and teachers resume in-person classes.

Of the 60 schools with no integrated mechanical ventilation systems, air quality results for 24 of them found that "certain rooms, although safe, did have carbon dioxide (CO2) levels above 1,500 parts per million (ppm) which are less than optimal for learning," said Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Elliott.

She did not say how high the readings were, but did say it is not until levels reach 5,000 ppm over an eight-hour period weighted average, or 30,000 ppm over a 15-minute weighted average that there are risks to occupants' health and safety.

Health Canada recommends an exposure limit of 1,000 ppm.

"Studies in humans in school or office settings have found associations between CO2 exposure and mucous membrane or respiratory symptoms, rhinitis, neurophysiological symptoms, a lack of concentration, headaches, dizziness, heavy-headedness, tiredness, and decreased performance on tests or tasks," the agency states.

Children are among the most vulnerable to the health effects of the odourless, colourless, non-flammable gas commonly created indoors by the respiration of a room's occupants, it says.

Because of their size, children inhale more air in relation to their body weight than adults. Children may also be more susceptible than adults to the health effects of air contaminants due to differences in their ability to metabolize, detoxify, and excrete contaminants, and because they undergo rapid growth and development.

In accordance with WorkSafeNB guidelines, the cause of any readings above 1,500 ppm warrant investigation, said Elliott.

The school districts that oversee the schools in question are now taking measures to reduce the CO2 levels on a case-by-case basis to best respond to the specific configuration of spaces within the schools, according to Elliott.

List of schools not made public

She declined to make the list of schools with elevated CO2 levels, or the list of schools with inadequate ventilation systems available to the public, directing inquiries to the individual districts.

"As school districts are responsible for managing their facilities, they would have the most up to date information, including the lists," she said in an emailed statement.

The districts could not all immediately be reached for comment.

But the francophone north-west district said all 18 of its schools do have integrated ventilation systems.

Earlier this week, the department said air quality tests conducted at the 60 schools over the past several months have been "within the safe range and did not demonstrate reason for health concerns."

Mitigation options limited by COVID concerns

On Wednesday, Elliott said C02 mitigation is often "as simple as ensuring there are more opportunities for air flow," such as installing fans, or having the students move more freely through the school throughout the day.

She noted, however, that the 2021-22 Return to School plan prevents these, due to concerns about spreading air particles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and teachers are scheduled to head back to school on Sept. 7. (Sofia Rodriguez/CBC)

The schools can open windows to circulate air.

The department will closely monitor the measures the districts take through the coming months to ensure the schools are "not only healthy and safe, but optimal for learning and working," Elliott said.

Follow-up tests unclear

Asked whether the province will conduct follow-up air quality testing, she did not respond.

Nor did she say whether the initial tests were done over the summer months, when the classrooms were empty, or also when the classrooms were full of students and their teachers — only that the results "followed peak periods of stagnation within the classroom during the day."

Asked whether all of the classrooms at the 60 schools have windows, whether all of them open to allow for air circulation, and how parents' concerns about opening windows in the dead of winter will be addressed, Elliott again directed further questions to the districts, saying they are "in a better position" to answer them.

Other jurisdictions

Quebec is installing CO2 detectors in classrooms in a bid to track the quality of the air students are breathing and help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Elevated CO2 levels can help to identify locations where there may be poor ventilation. Ensuring appropriate ventilation and filtration are the most effective measures to reduce the airborne transmission risk, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). This organization provides guidance and sets standards that many institutions, such as schools, follow to ensure safe ventilation systems.

In Ontario, the province recently announced it would invest an additional $25 million to buy thousands of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for schools before the first day.

All classrooms, gyms, libraries and other spaces without mechanical ventilation will be required to have standalone filter units, including kindergarten classrooms.

The extra funding brings to $600 million the amount the provincial government alone has dedicated to improving school heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Installation of ventilation systems at some of the 60 New Brunswick schools is expected to begin in 2022, the department has said.

Officials are working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to develop the project requirements and budget for each school, based on a prioritized list.

"Due to the extensive work required, this will be a multi-year program," spokesperson Flavio Nienow said.

The department undertook the review earlier this year, based on the recommendation of a working group comprised of representatives from Public Health, WorkSafeNB, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Education.