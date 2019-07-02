Private school in Tunisia to offer New Brunswick education

A school teaching New Brunswick curriculum is opening in North Africa.

École Canadienne de Sousse l'Acadie is located in Port El Kantaoui, on the northeastern coast of Tunisia.

It will be the first international school to operate in French using curriculum from any province in Canada.

"We are proud of that," Sophie Lacroix, director of international relations and education at the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

There are already English-language schools teaching New Brunswick curriculum in Bangladesh, Brazil, China and St. Lucia, according to Atlantic Education International, a group set up by the province to deliver education abroad.

Two other French-language schools could open in Tunisia, said Lacroix, and projects are being discussed with other countries in the Maghreb region of northwest Africa.

The new school is in Port El Kantaoui, a suburb of Sousse. (Google Maps)

"It gives New Brunswick credibility. It gives us a place on the international education scene, which may attract people to our post-secondary institutions. We also have a demographic goal in mind."

Lacroix said the department and the school are working with the University of Moncton and the Community College of New Brunswick to facilitate recruitment.

Having a Canadian diploma will help Tunisian students get into universities, said Nicole Marquis, who has been hired as the new school principal. She is a former school principal in New Brunswick.

École Acadie will also have a New Brunswick teaching adviser on staff.

The newly constructed private school is being run by a group called Société de l'Acadie.

The school will have to pay royalties to the province annually.

"Starting in the first year, there will be a small amount of revenue [to New Brunswick]," said Lacroix.

"Then, depending on enrolment each year, we'll see that revenue increase, and we hope to reinvest that revenue within the next few years in innovative education in our schools."

Sophie Lacroix, director of International Education and Relations in the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, says the new school in Tunisia has an Acadian feel that reminds her of home. (Mikael Mayer/Radio-Canada)

Tuition is set at $3,300 a year for kindergarten to Grade 5 and $3,700 for Grades 5 to 12.

Classes are expected to start in September for elementary grades only, and there will also be a daycare service.

Each class will be paired with a class in New Brunswick, so the students can learn about each other and develop common educational projects.

Private schools are very popular in northwestern Africa, said Lacroix, and have a place in government education ministries.

"The Tunisian government is interested in our approaches. We've even talked about having interns come into our schools, having teachers come to receive training when it's offered, or having them fill vacancies, especially in southeastern New Brunswick. It's a win-win."

"The programs we bring are innovative," said Lacroix. "We're talking about inclusive education, entrepreneurship, community schools, learning through arts, developing competencies. They will be very well trained."

Tunisia is a country shaken by a social crisis strongly linked to endemic unemployment.

The average annual income is $4,400.

That means the new school will only be affordable for wealthy families.

According to the school's mission statement it aims to foster an inclusive, holistic, culture-oriented education that aims to build creative, dynamic and engaged communities in a just society.

Besides French, students will also be able to take language classes in English and Arabic.