A quarter of New Brunswick schools have had COVID-19 cases this school year
Here's a list of all schools and child-care operations that have recorded COVID-19 exposures since Sept. 7
Seventy-eight schools and 44 child-care centres have had one or more COVID-19 cases since school started Sept. 7.
By comparison, 100 cases were reported in 50 schools last year, according to the province.
The rise in cases comes as New Brunswick faces its worst COVID-19 wave yet, with record daily case counts and deaths.
The affected schools account for 25 per cent of the 320 schools in the province.
The province has not yet provided a breakdown of the number of cases per school. According to information shared by the province in news releases, the minimum number of cases across all schools is 205.
In October alone, 38 schools and 18 child-care operations had one or more cases.
Since Sept. 13, there have been approximately 380 COVID cases in people under the age of 19, but the province isn't telling the public if these have been children under 12. They are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
In October alone, 38 schools and 18 child-care operations had one or more cases.
The area with the most exposure is Zone 1, or the Moncton region. There have been at least 75 exposures in the Moncton area, concentrated around the city centre. In second place is Zone 4, or the Fredericton region, where a Perth-Andover wave closed down learning in person for weeks.
Here's a map of schools and daycare facilities affected, along with the minimum possible number of cases found in each one:
In the beginning of the schools year the province removed mask mandates and most other COVID-19 restrictions in the community.
On Sept. 20, officials brought back some restrictions, after 20 schools were exposed. Schools went back to classroom "bubbles," more physical distancing between groups, and assemblies were cancelled.
The following is a list of schools with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since Sep. 7, 2021 by order of most exposures:
- Andover Elementary School
- Birchmount School
- Galion des Appalaches
- John Caldwell School
- Southern Victoria High School
- École Marie-Gaétane
- École Mgr-Lang
- École Mgr-Martin
- École Saint-Henri
- Dalhousie Regional High School
- Edith Cavell School
- Harrison Trimble High School
- Hartland Community School
- Moncton High School
- Perth-Andover Middle School
- Polyvalente Alexandre-J.-Savoie
- Polyvalente Thomas-Albert
- Port Elgin School
- West Riverview Elementary School
- École Anna-Malenfant
- École Champlain
- École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur
- Beaverbrook School
- Carleton North High School
- Donald Fraser Memorial School
- Hillsborough Elementary School
- Leo Hayes High School
- Liverpool Street Elementary School
- Lord Beaverbrook School
- Maplehurst Middle School
- Riverview East School
- Shediac Cape School
- Sugarloaf Senior High School
- Sussex Elementary School
- Tantramar Regional High School
- Townsview School
- École Saint-Jacques
- École Sainte-Thérèse
- Académie Assomption
- Apohaqui Elementary School
- Barkers Point Elementary School
- Campbellton Middle School
- Carrefour de la Jeunesse
- Centreville Community School
- Devon Middle School
- Donat-Robichaud
- Ecole Sainte Anne
- Enterprise Centre School
- Evergreen Park School
- Fairvale Elementary School
- Forest Glen School
- Forest Hill School
- Fredericton High School
- Hampton Elementary School
- Hampton Middle School
- Hillcrest School
- Hillsborough School
- J.M.A. Armstrong
- Kennebecasis Valley High School
- Keswick Valley Memorial School
- King Street Elementary School
- Lewisville School
- Loch Lomond School
- Meduxnekeag Consolidated School
- Name
- Northrop Frye School
- Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud
- Polyvalente Roland-Pépin
- Queen Elizabeth School
- Riverview High School
- Saint Mary's Academy
- Salisbury Middle School
- Simonds High School
- École Arc-en-Ciel
- École François-Xavier Daigle
- École Notre-Dame
- École Sainte-Bernadette
- École aux Quatre Vents
- École l'Odyssée
The following is a list of child-care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since Sep. 7, 2021 by order of most exposures:
- Centre éducatif les petits pas
- Centre éducatif Le Platinum
- Garderie Dragon Day Care
- Garderie les Ribambelles en folies
- Valley View Kids Care
- Building Blocks Early Education Centre
- CPE Les Poussins
- Centre de Soins et Éducation Mickey & Minnie
- Centre éducatif les petits pas 2
- Centreville Child Care
- Club Ste-Thérèse 2
- Country Kids Day Care
- Daycare of Memories
- East Coast Kids Child Care & Learning Center
- Future Footprints Family Centre
- Garderie Au Royaume En Chant "T"
- Garderie Au rêve des anges
- Garderie Mon école - My School Child Care
- Garderie Univers d'enfants II
- Garderie au Bourgeonnet
- Garderie du Domaine
- Garderie la Découverte
- Garderie le p'tit monde de Jessie
- Garderie les Débrouillards
- Garderie les Ptits amis de Amy
- Garderie à petits pas
- Greater Moncton School of Discovery Afterschool
- Institut Apprenti-Sage
- Janie's Kid Zone
- Le Garoussi
- Les p'tits trésors de Steph
- Love and Learn Child Centre
- Miracles At First Child Care Centre
- Preschool Centre on Windsor Street
- Salvation Army Small Blessings Early Childhood Development Centre
- Skyline Acres Recreation After School Program
- Sonshine Kids Academy
- Valley View Kids Care 2
- Wee Care 2 Early Learning Centre
- Wee Care Day Care
- Wiggles & Giggles Early Learning Center
- Woodstock After School Program
- YW Margie's Early Learning Centre
- Youth In Action Day Care
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?