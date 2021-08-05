A quarter of New Brunswick schools have had COVID-19 cases this school year

Seventy-eight schools and 44 child-care centres have had one or more COVID-19 cases since school started Sept. 7.

By comparison, 100 cases were reported in 50 schools last year, according to the province.

The rise in cases comes as New Brunswick faces its worst COVID-19 wave yet, with record daily case counts and deaths.

The affected schools account for 25 per cent of the 320 schools in the province.

The province has not yet provided a breakdown of the number of cases per school. According to information shared by the province in news releases, the minimum number of cases across all schools is 205.

In October alone, 38 schools and 18 child-care operations had one or more cases.

Since Sept. 13, there have been approximately 380 COVID cases in people under the age of 19, but the province isn't telling the public if these have been children under 12. They are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The area with the most exposure is Zone 1, or the Moncton region. There have been at least 75 exposures in the Moncton area, concentrated around the city centre. In second place is Zone 4, or the Fredericton region, where a Perth-Andover wave closed down learning in person for weeks.

Here's a map of schools and daycare facilities affected, along with the minimum possible number of cases found in each one:

In the beginning of the schools year the province removed mask mandates and most other COVID-19 restrictions in the community.

On Sept. 20, officials brought back some restrictions, after 20 schools were exposed. Schools went back to classroom "bubbles," more physical distancing between groups, and assemblies were cancelled.

The following is a list of schools with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since Sep. 7, 2021 by order of most exposures:

Andover Elementary School

Birchmount School

Galion des Appalaches

John Caldwell School

Southern Victoria High School

École Marie-Gaétane

École Mgr-Lang

École Mgr-Martin

École Saint-Henri

Dalhousie Regional High School

Edith Cavell School

Harrison Trimble High School

Hartland Community School

Moncton High School

Perth-Andover Middle School

Polyvalente Alexandre-J.-Savoie

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert

Port Elgin School

West Riverview Elementary School

École Anna-Malenfant

École Champlain

École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur

Beaverbrook School

Carleton North High School

Donald Fraser Memorial School

Hillsborough Elementary School

Leo Hayes High School

Liverpool Street Elementary School

Lord Beaverbrook School

Maplehurst Middle School

Riverview East School

Shediac Cape School

Sugarloaf Senior High School

Sussex Elementary School

Tantramar Regional High School

Townsview School

École Saint-Jacques

École Sainte-Thérèse

Académie Assomption

Apohaqui Elementary School

Barkers Point Elementary School

Campbellton Middle School

Carrefour de la Jeunesse

Centreville Community School

Devon Middle School

Donat-Robichaud

Ecole Sainte Anne

Enterprise Centre School

Evergreen Park School

Fairvale Elementary School

Forest Glen School

Forest Hill School

Fredericton High School

Hampton Elementary School

Hampton Middle School

Hillcrest School

Hillsborough School

J.M.A. Armstrong

Kennebecasis Valley High School

Keswick Valley Memorial School

King Street Elementary School

Lewisville School

Loch Lomond School

Meduxnekeag Consolidated School

Northrop Frye School

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin

Queen Elizabeth School

Riverview High School

Saint Mary's Academy

Salisbury Middle School

Simonds High School

École Arc-en-Ciel

École François-Xavier Daigle

École Notre-Dame

École Sainte-Bernadette

École aux Quatre Vents

École l'Odyssée

The following is a list of child-care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case since Sep. 7, 2021 by order of most exposures: