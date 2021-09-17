School closures less likely but still possible after rapid test rollout, minister says

The use of rapid COVID-19 tests in schools will reduce the likelihood of a school closure, but won't eliminate the possibility completely, Education Minister Dominic Cardy says.

In an interview with Information Morning Moncton Monday, Cardy said that since the rapid test program went into effect last week, 6,500 kits have been sent out as of Friday and 1,500 on Monday, but only for K-8 schools.

"We will also continue to see school closures ... based on the advice of Public Health," he said. "It should reduce a lot as the kits roll out, but Public Health is still where we're taking direction from."

Last Tuesday, the province started sending rapid test kits home with students to screen for COVID-19. The kits only go home with kids who are not vaccinated and have been identified as close contacts of a positive case.

One Monday, students in five schools were asked to stay home because of COVID-19 exposures.

In Rexton, Bonar Law Memorial School students are learning from home. In the Moncton area, Forest Glen, Maplehurst Middle, Riverview East and Sunny Brae students stayed home while staff reported to school.

Le Sommet School in Moncton and Mont Carmel in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent were also closed.

According to the province, 99 schools and 53 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since since Sept. 7.

Cardy said he does not have the numbers of how many cases were detected using the rapid test kits.

"My main goal is to look at how to expand the program," he said.

Cardy said the program could be expanded to fully vaccinated students and daycare and early-learning centres as well, but it depends on the number of kits available and how the program is doing so far. There's no concrete timeline yet, he said.

"We have lots of centre operators saying they'd really like to have access to the tests. Obviously parents, too," he said.

Cardy said the expansion is gradual because the province wants to see how the program is faring logistically first, especially since parents are the ones responsible for administering the tests.

"We want to make sure that it works smoothly and that we're not building bad structures into this rollout, given that we could be doing this for quite a long time as we fight COVID over the next, quite possibly, couple of years," he said.

Rapid tests are also being distributed to the general public.

Rapid test kits available provincewide Monday

People who are not positive COVID-19 cases and are not close contacts of a COVID-19 case can pick up the kits and administer the tests from home.

Each kit contains five rapid tests and must be used within 10 days. The kits are free of charge.

Rapid testing kits can be picked up from the following locations:

Moncton: Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday) Cocagne : Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

: Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday) Moncton : 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Edmundston : Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Clair : Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

: Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) Grand Falls: Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint-Quentin: Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily) Campbellton: E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Dalhousie : St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Shediac : Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Belledune : Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday) Bathurst : Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

: Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday) Caraquet : Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday) Tracadie : Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

: Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily) Lamèque: Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l'Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l'Hôpital St., (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Paquetville : Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

: Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday) Saint-Isidore: Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday) Saint John: Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, 333 Water St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, 333 Water St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Fredericton : Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

: Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) Miramichi: 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

The first batch of 7,500 rapid testing kits were available at three pickup locations Saturday in COVID-19 "hotspots" Moncton, Grand Falls and Perth Andover.

All three locations were forced to close early because all kits were claimed within the first couple of hours.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 14 – Air Canada Flight 8786 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:28 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned Tuesday and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Moncton Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

Oct.13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

Oct.13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct.13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and noon – Service New Brunswick, waiting room (766 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 9 between 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. – Drew & Jen's No Frills (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (2 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

Oct. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and noon – HopeCity (429 Clements Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – PJ's Wings and Things (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – York County Cider (38 Main St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 16 from 8:45 a.m to 10 a.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Regional Hospital of Edmundston, Emergency Department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Casse Croute Caro (180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7: 45 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

Oct. 3 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 12 and 13 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – J.A. Epicerie 2000 Inc. (339 Main St., Eel River Crossing)

Oct. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Boutique Daze (312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville)

Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet)

Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.