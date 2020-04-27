New Brunswickers falling behind on routine vaccines, survey finds

New Brunswickers are falling behind on their "regular" vaccinations, particularly children, says the province's chief medical officer of health.

It's "concerning," said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

And getting people "up-to-date" is something the Department of Health plans to "spend some attention and time and energy promoting," she said.

The department recently conducted a survey "reviewing people's attitudes towards vaccines," said Russell.

She could not immediately provide any of the results but said it's "apparent" that "it's been hard to keep up-to-date" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's been so many challenges for that," she said without elaborating.

"So as of right now, I really encourage parents of young children to ensure their child's [routine] childhood vaccinations are up-to-date, again because so many might have been missed during the past two years."

CBC has requested more details from the Department of Health and is awaiting a response.

In New Brunswick, one of the routine childhood immunizations is the measles, mumps, rubella (German measles) and varicella (chicken pox) vaccine.

The Saint John region had a measles outbreak in 2019, before the pandemic. It lasted more than two months, with a total of 12 cases confirmed.

"This can happen again," Russell warned at the time, advising people who were travelling to check their immunization records and ensure they had received two doses of the vaccine. A second dose raises the effectiveness of the vaccine to 97 per cent, she said.

Some of the other routine childhood immunizations include the diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough) and polio vaccine; the meningococcal conjugate-C vaccine, Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

Some of the routine adult immunizations in New Brunswick include influenza; tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis; and pneumococcal polysaccharide.

Routine immunization services are available at Public Health offices and from medical and nurse practitioners, according to the department's website.

Public Health nurses also provide routine immunizations for children and adolescents at pediatric immunization clinics and through school-based immunization programs, it states. Parents of adolescents who are not enrolled in a public school may contact their local Public Health office for further information.

Campaigns in the works

The Department of Health conducted the survey about "vaccines in general" to help guide the development of vaccine campaigns, "one of which will be around childhood vaccines," said spokesperson Valerie Kilfoil.

"Details have not been worked out yet but we do want parents to start thinking about whether their children have missed out on any of the childhood vaccinations due to the pandemic," she said.