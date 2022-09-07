72-year-old Sackville man dies after motorcycle crash

A 72-year-old man has died after his motorcycle crashed in northwestern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The Sackville man's motorcycle went out of control after crossing the shoulder line on Route 17, in Saint-Léonard, about 40 kilometres southeast of Edmundston, according to RCMP.

In a news release, RCMP said members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Saint-Léonard fire department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash at around 2 p.m. Police said only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.

"The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries," the release said,

A collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation, the release said. The exact cause of death hasn't been determined, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The highway was closed for about two hours on Tuesday afternoon and has been reopened.