Province to subsidize electronic learning devices for high school students

The New Brunswick government will subsidize electronic devices used for learning by high school students in the upcoming school year as part of a $12-million plan to strengthen digital learning capabilities.

The money, which will also be used to improve internet access and security at schools, is being spent to implement the province's Return to School plan to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced in a release Wednesday afternoon.

High school students will be expected to bring their own electronic devices for learning purposes in September, and the province will spend $7 million to cover some of the costs — up to $600 per student — for families.

How much is given to each family depends on household income and the number of students.

Households with an annual income of up to $40,000 will receive a voucher of $600 per student.

Households with an annual income between $40,000 and $55,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $400 for their first student and $600 for each additional student.

Households with an annual income between $55,000 and $70,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $200 for the first student, $400 for the second student and $600 for each additional student.

Households with an annual income between $70,000 and $85,000 will receive a maximum voucher amount of $200 for the second student, $400 for the third student and $600 for each additional student.

Eligible families will be able to apply through the online Parent Portal system starting July 31.

"Our goal is to position every student for success by preparing them for long-term success in their education and in the workplace while also ensuring more equitable and consistent access to technology," said Education Minister Dominic Cardy in the release.

The education department is also spending $5 million to upgrade internet access, bandwidth and security.

Students will be permitted to use devices they already own.