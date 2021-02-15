New Brunswick reports COVID-related death, 1 new case

New Brunswick is reporting its 23rd COVID-related death and one new case of the coronavirus on Monday.

Public health said an Edmundston resident in their 80s died from complications including the illness. The person lived at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home experiencing a large outbreak of COVID-19.

The death is the fourth at the facility. There have been 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases there.

The province also announced one new case of COVID-19 in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4). The case is a person in their 50s.

With 10 additional recoveries reported Monday, the total active caseload is down to 140. Most cases remain concentrated in health zone 4, which covers the northwest area. That region has 113 active cases as it grapples with outbreaks inside adult residential facilities.

(CBC)

Six patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care.

The province has recorded 1,401 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,237 recoveries.

Public health has conducted 218,347 tests, including 786 on Sunday.