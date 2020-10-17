New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick officials announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in the province Saturday.

The cases include six in the Campbellton region, which is under the orange recovery phase in response to an outbreak in the area.

The cases include an individual under the age of 19, an individual 40 to 49, two people 50 to 59, and two people 60 to 69.

There was also one new case reported in Moncton region, an individual under the age of 19, and one case in the Saint John region, an individual between 30 and 39.

100 active cases

There are now 100 active cases in the province. Three people are in the hospital, including one person in intensive care.

Public Health says all the new cases are self-isolating.

More than half of New Brunswick's active cases are now located in the Campbellton region, which is at 54. There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at schools in the region.

It's been more than a week since the Moncton and Campbellton regions were forced back to the more restrictive orange phase.

The rest of the province remains under yellow-level restrictions.

There have been 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 203 have recovered. There have been two deaths.

The province conducted 1,143 tests on Friday for a total of 90,995 since the start of the pandemic.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: