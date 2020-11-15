New Brunswick announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

One new case was reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1), one in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and one in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

All three cases are self-isolating.

Public Health says one case is travel-related and the other two are under investigation. CBC News has asked Public Health to specify which regions have new cases under investigation.

The new cases in the Moncton and Saint John regions are individuals between 20-29. The Fredericton region case is an individual between 70-79, according to a news release.

The province is now at 22 active cases after reporting six on Saturday, the largest single-day increase in nearly a month.

Those numbers include four Moncton-area cases, and come after Public Health released a notice of potential public exposure on Friday for a gym and shoe store.

367 total cases

There are now six active cases in the Moncton region, six in the Fredericton region, three in the Saint John region, two in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), one in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), and one in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

Two people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care. No new recoveries were reported on Sunday.

There have been 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Six people have died and 339 have recovered.

The province has conducted a total of 110,663 tests since the start of the pandemic in March.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: