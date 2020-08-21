New Brunswick reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick officials announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday, all linked to outbreaks in Moncton and Campbellton.

The cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) are three people between the ages of 30 and 39, two people between 50 and 59, and five people between 60 and 69.

The new cases are related to an outbreak in the region, which now has 30 active cases.

Four of the cases are individuals in the Moncton region (Zone 1) between the ages of 79 and 79. Those are all connected to the outbreak at Manoir Notre-Dame, a special care home.

There are now 71 active cases in the province, 34 coming in the last two updates. Five people are in the hospital with one in intensive care.

Public Health says all the new cases are self-isolating.

Both regions were forced back into the orange recovery phase Friday, which includes tighter restrictions for businesses. Masks are also required in all indoor and outdoor public places.

The outbreak in the Campbellton region has risen to 30 active cases while the Moncton outbreak is now at 37 active cases.

The province conducted 766 tests Saturday for a total of 84,847. There have been 272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic. There have been two deaths and 199 have recovered.

Thanksgiving travel

New Brunswickers are advised to avoid all non-essential travel in and out of the orange zones.

Public Health says those who already entered the Campbellton or Moncton regions for the holiday weekend should observe all orange-level requirements for 14 days after returning home.

Those guidelines include limiting contacts to a two-household bubble, avoiding gatherings, wearing a mask at all indoor and outdoor public places, and being vigilant in self-monitoring for symptoms and getting tested if they develop.

Exposure notification

Public Health is asking anyone who visited the Centre Père-Patrice-Leblanc on Murphy Avenue in Moncton during specific times on Oct. 4 to self-monitor.

People who visited this location between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 should self-monitor for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and use an online self-assessment tool or call 811 to get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: