New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19

New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The case is an individual between 30 and 39 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). It is connected to another case involving international travel.

Both individuals are self-isolating.

Public Health also announced four recoveries, bringing the provincial total down to 35 active cases. Five people are in the hospital, one in intensive care.

Case at Woodstock school

The latest case follows confirmation of a positive case at Townsview School in Woodstock, which is located in Zone 3.

The school will remain open on Monday. Public Health is conducting contact tracing and will notify those who need to self-isolate and get tested.

There are 23 active cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), eight in the Fredericton region, and four in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

The Campbellton region remains under orange-level restrictions in response to an outbreak in the area.

Public Heath confirmed all results from a mass-testing clinic in Belledune were negative. The province said 259 people turned out on Friday.

There have been 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Six people have died and 303 have recovered.

The province conducted 471 tests on Saturday for a total of 102,634 since the start of the pandemic in March.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: