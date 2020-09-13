New Brunswick remains at 2 active cases of COVID-19

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in New Brunswick on Sunday, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

The total number of active confirmed cases in the province remains at two.

One active case is in the Moncton region. Public Health says the individual is self-isolating.

The other is a resident of the Edmundston region, but tested positive in Quebec and remains there for recovery.

New Brunswick health officials say they are including the case in the provincial tally because of the individual's home address.

New Brunswick has recorded 193 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 189 have recovered.

On Saturday, 469 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 66,417 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: