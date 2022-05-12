New Brunswick RCMP have requested a review of their response when a teen was seriously injured during a mental health emergency on a highway overpass in Oromocto.

According to a news release, Oromocto RCMP got a call about a "teenager in mental distress" on the Highway 2 overpass on Waasis Road at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

"A member attempted to hold onto the teen but was unsuccessful, and the teen fell onto the highway below," the release said.

The officer administered first aid until paramedics arrived, and the teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said they're asking the Serious Incident Response Team, an independent police watchdog organization in Nova Scotia, to review how officers handled the situation.

The release does not say if they teen's condition had changed since Monday.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said that the force requested the review of the of the "seriousness" of the situation.

"We have requested SIRT review our actions to ensure we did everything we could in our response," he was quoted as saying in the news release.

RCMP members involved have access to support services, the release said.

New Brunswick does not have an independent police watchdog organization, which is why the RCMP asked the Nova Scotia agency to take on the review.

According to the New Brunswick Health Council, 30 per cent of youth said they've felt the need to see someone for a mental or emotional problem they were having.

One in every 10 did not see someone. The council says this represents about 3,900 New Brunswick youth with perceived mental health needs that are not met for reasons such as access, awareness and stigma.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, after accidents, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people aged 15 to 24.25 in 2018.

If you need help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566.