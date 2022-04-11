63-year-old N.B. man gets 7 years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine

A 63-year-old man from Grand Falls has been sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

The RCMP arrested Normand Godbout on May 22, 2018, in connection with two lengthy investigations, J-Thunder and J-Thunderstruck. He received his sentence via tele-remand in the Bathurst Court of Queen's Bench on April 8, 2022.

The investigations, which began in 2016, led to the arrests of ten other people, whose sentences range from 90 days to 12 years in prison.

The RCMP New Brunswick federal and serious organized crime unit, with the help of investigators in Quebec, were focusing on the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties.

During the course of its investigation, the RCMP seized more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than $900k in Canadian currency.

Godbout, who's been in custody since last July, will have time served subtracted from his sentence.

Aside from two men from Quebec, all of the other arrests were of New Brunswick citizens, including one woman. They include: