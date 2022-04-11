63-year-old N.B. man gets 7 years for conspiracy to traffic cocaine
Arrest made in connection with lengthy drug investigations
A 63-year-old man from Grand Falls has been sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
The RCMP arrested Normand Godbout on May 22, 2018, in connection with two lengthy investigations, J-Thunder and J-Thunderstruck. He received his sentence via tele-remand in the Bathurst Court of Queen's Bench on April 8, 2022.
The investigations, which began in 2016, led to the arrests of ten other people, whose sentences range from 90 days to 12 years in prison.
The RCMP New Brunswick federal and serious organized crime unit, with the help of investigators in Quebec, were focusing on the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties.
During the course of its investigation, the RCMP seized more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than $900k in Canadian currency.
Godbout, who's been in custody since last July, will have time served subtracted from his sentence.
Aside from two men from Quebec, all of the other arrests were of New Brunswick citizens, including one woman. They include:
- Daniel Duguay from Saint-Irénée, sentenced to two years in prison on June 11, 2019.
- Eric Degrace from Évangéline, sentenced to eight years in prison on June 26, 2019.
- Julie Michaud from Allardville, sentenced to 90 days in prison on March 4, 2020.
- Jason Poirier from Inkerman, sentenced to four years in prison on March 11, 2020.
- Danny Smith from Allardville, sentence to 12 years in prison on Sept. 11, 2020 and a $90,000 fine.
- John Watson from Allardville, sentenced to three years in prison on Jan. 11, 2021.
- Simon Dupuis from Québec, sentenced to 18 months in prison on Jan. 19, 2021.
- Raymond Bertrand from Québec, sentenced to two years in prison on May 10, 2021.
- Emery Joseph "Pit" Martin, sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Oct. 18, 2021.
- Eric Doucet from Chamberlain Settlement, sentenced to five years in prison on March 29, 2022.
