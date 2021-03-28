This isn't time for New Brunswickers to relax about ice on rivers, EMO warns

New Brunswickers can't take recent heavy rain lightly, says the Emergency Measures Organization after rain and shifting ice forced a few schools to stay closed Monday and hindered travel on some roads.

People in all areas of the province need to be vigilant near ice and while driving, Geoffrey Downey, the spokesperson for the River Watch program and EMO, said Monday.

"What people need to do is be aware," Downey said. "They can't be taking this with a laissez-faire attitude at the moment.

"We've seen how quickly things can change."

He said Perth-Andover is of high concern because of the four-kilometre-long ice jam along the St. John River that kept three schools closed because the river spilled over the road.

Downey said River Watch is sending out a drone on Monday to have a closer look at the ice jam, but there isn't much the program can do at this point.

"This isn't just a St. John River issue, this is a spring in New Brunswick issue," he said.

The Nashwaak River, which meets the St. John River at Fredericton, saw two spikes over the weekend where ice began to pile up. He said the river didn't reach flood stage, but it rose very quickly.

A driver in St. Philippe, N.B. crashed into a ditch after a culvert washed out on St. Philippe Rd. (Submitted by Venessa Cormier)

Downey said New Brunswickers need to stay off the ice on rivers and lakes. Even walking to test ice thickness or going near ice to take a selfie could be very dangerous, he said.

"When the ice starts letting go, it lets go. There's no controlling it."

Residents living on property near any water across the province should remain on high alert, he said.

The province is expecting some warmer weather this week, which Downey said will contribute to the melt but isn't a great concern as snow levels were lower than average this winter.

He said the biggest concern is with ice and incoming precipitation..

Two residents in the Greater Moncton Area needed rescuing Saturday, after horrible road conditions sent them off the roadway.

More rainfall in southern New Brunswick

Parts of southern New Brunswick were warned Monday to expect significant rainfall.

Environment Canada said it's possible the rain would cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for southern parts of the province early Monday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Rainfall warnings were issued for Saint John and surrounding area, Fundy National Park, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County, and Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

The rain warning was expected to last until late morning.

Roads are slick so reduce speed and watch out for areas of pooling water to avoid hydroplaning. Lights on and phone down. Have a safe drive/safe week. —@saintjohnpolice

Saint John police tweeted Monday morning, warning local residents to drive with caution to avoid hydroplaning. It said water was pooling on the road in certain areas.