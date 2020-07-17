N.B. 'strongly considering twinning' with 2 Quebec regional county municipalities

The New Brunswick government is "strongly considering twinning" with Avignon Regional County Municipality and Témiscouata Regional County Municipality in Quebec to allow residents from these regions to cross into the province without the need to self-isolate, according to a release issued late Friday afternoon.

Avignon Regional County Municipality borders Restigouche County and includes the communities of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix. The Témiscouata Regional County Municipality borders Madawaska County.

"There is such a sense of community between the Campbellton region and our neighbours across the Restigouche River, and between Témiscouata and Edmundston," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement. "We are exploring whether it is feasible to ease our border restrictions to reunite these communities, while still keeping New Brunswick residents safe.

On Tuesday, Higgs told CBC News he'd like to extend the Atlantic bubble to include the Gaspésie region of Quebec before the end of this week.

But according to the release, Department of Health staff will present recommendations to the all party-cabinet COVID-19 committee and cabinet next week.

The department is assembling data to determine the best way to move forward with this proposed change, including the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the regional municipalities, public health advice, border control measures and epidemiological information, the release said.