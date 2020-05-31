Higgs to address 'twinning with Quebec border communities'

Premier Blaine Higgs will speak to reporters today about "twinning with Quebec border communities."

Last week, Higgs said Aug. 1 was the target date to open the province to residents from two Quebec border regions, for day trips only.

The travel bubble expansion would allow residents of the Avignon Regional County Municipality, which borders Restigouche County and includes Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, and of Témiscouata Regional County Municipality, which borders Madawaska County to cross into the province without having to self-isolate, he had said.

The easing of COVID-19 border restrictions would not apply to the rest of Quebec, Higgs had stressed.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

There has been pressure on both sides of the Quebec-New Brunswick border to allow freer movement, and members of the Listuguj community have argued they are being denied their rights to unceded land.

Earlier this month, Higgs told CBC News he wanted the extend the travel bubble to part of Quebec by July 17. But on July 21, Higgs said more time was needed to prepare.

As of Wednesday, there are still three active cases of COVID-19 in the province — two in the Fredericton region and one in the Moncton region. No new cases have been reported for nine days.