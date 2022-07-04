Woman loses $1,600 to 'emotionally manipulative' puppy scam

It all started when Annette Cormier saw a social media ad that read "Puppies for rehoming," with photos of a homeless mini-poodle.

It had been a year since Cormier lost her own 17-year-old dog. She felt ready to welcome a new dog to her home, so she messaged immediately. She spoke to a woman on the phone, who asked for a $100 e-transfer to hold the puppy.

Weeks later, Cormier has lost $1,600 to the puppy mill scam, and the Better Business Bureau of Atlantic Canada has issued a warning about it.

This scam is more common than people think and is especially effective because it plays into people's emotions, said Kristin Matthews, a spokesperson for the organization.

"People are obviously looking for these puppies to add to their home and a new family member for companionship," she said. "[Scammers] become really emotionally manipulative."

A sudden 'accident'

Cormier said that over the weeks of dealing with the scammer, she seemed considerate and kind and offered reassurance. Cormier said she didn't realize it was a scam until she was given two fake pickup locations.

"It's my loss, my stupidity. I just don't want anybody else to get caught in the same situation," she told Information Morning In the Summer.

Cormier said it started innocently enough. The person who posted the ad sent her a contract to sign to prove that she was the new owner. The pickup date was set, but that morning the woman said her mother had an accident, and she and the puppy were in Toronto.

"She says, I'll ship the puppy to you," Corrmier said. "So time went by. Day after day. OK, where's the puppy?"

Kristin Matthews with the Better Business Bureau Atlantic says people should not be embarrassed to report a scam to her organization's scam tracker because it helps others. (Submitted by Kristin Matthews/BBB)

The scammer said the the transportation company wanted $3,300 to release the puppy. Cormier said she couldn't afford it, so they decided to split the cost, with Cormier e-transferring $300.



But there was still no puppy and no word. The scammer then said the transportation company needed more money because it had been housing the dog.

Cormier said she paid the amount even though she questioned the scammer.

"I said, 'Are you just, like, you know, dragging this along? Is it actually a puppy?' And she'd come back and say, 'Oh, well, you have no heart. You're just more worried about your money. And this poor dog is sitting in a warehouse somewhere,'"

"Just made me feel so guilty. "

These scammers are really good with hiding their identities, becoming untraceable. - Kristin Matthews, Better Business Bureau

Finally, the scammer gave her a pickup address on Coverdale Road.

The address was an empty lot.

She conveyed this to the scammer, who gave her a second address right next door.

"The second address was right next door. Well, yup, call me a sucker, I went," she said. "[The resident] was shocked to have someone come to her house looking for a puppy. We spoke for a few minutes and she felt sorry that I was being given the runaround."

Cormier said over the weeks, she did have suspicions, but the scammer was always able to put her mind at ease.

"The way she talked to me on messages, it's like, OK, no, she's really considerate and she's considerate about my feelings and it's OK. Maybe it's not a scam,'" she said.

"When I went to the address and there was no dog there, it's like, OK, yeah, I got scammed for sure."

Not much recourse

Cormier said she plans to contact the RCMP. She's not holding out hope that she'll get her money back, but she wants to share her story so people learn from her mistake.

Kristin Matthews said unfortunately once someone sends money, there isn't much recourse because scammers use untraceable payment methods and are good at hiding their identities. It's common for people to be embarrassed, but that shouldn't be a reason not to report it through the organization's scam tracker so other people are aware.

"These scammers are really good with hiding their identities, becoming untraceable. So it is one of those things that, you know, we have to report it to let people know."

Cormier's story does have a happy ending. She was able to find a dog through a reputable source.