N.B. schools closed as staff, trade workers walk off the job

Buses are off the road and all schools are closed Friday as some workers began strike action.

They include, among others, school custodians, bus drivers, educational assistants and library workers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 22,000 workers who are in legal strike position, said a strike was "imminent" after talks broke down with the province this week over wage increases.

CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost said Friday unionized workers from seven locals have started picketing at various locations throughout the province.

Drost said they are picketing in high-traffic areas in most communities in the province, but not at any schools or government buildings.

Minister of Education Dominic Cardy said parents are scrambling this morning because CUPE did not notify the government properly. Drost said the union sent notice to the minister of education at 11:39 p.m. Thursday.

"We gave them advanced notice last night," he told Information Morning Moncton.

He did not say why the union did not put out a public notice Thursday night.

Cardy said the province will be providing an update by 5 p.m. Saturday at the latest about the plan for next week.

"We know the buses for sure off. We're not sure of how many other schools are impacted by custodians and EAs who are not coming in," he told Information Morning Saint John.

"Any schools where the EAs or custodians did not come in ... those schools will be online as of Monday."

Some of the locals involved and some of their workers include:

Local 1190: Provincial park workers, road crews, plow drivers, mechanics.

Local 1253: School district custodians, maintenance workers and bus drivers

Local 2745: Educational support staff such as educational assistants, administrative assistants, school intervention workers, student attendants, and library workers

Local 1418: Social workers, probation and parole officers, human resource development officers, correctional programmers, clinical psychologists, recreation and culture program officers.

Local 5017: Community colleges.

School districts have advised parents to keep students home today while staff report to school.

Cardy previously sent a letter asking parents to keep an eye on their email in case they have to pick up their children in the event of a strike.

Premier Blaine Higgs previously said he'll use back-to-work legislation or the province's COVID-19 emergency order to prevent a strike affecting hospitals or schools.

Drost said workers are prepared to stay out "as long as it takes," and back-to-work legislation would amount to "being bullied."

Drost said the union is asking for pay that's above the cost of living, which would amount to 3 per cent increase over four years. The union previously rejected an offer from the province that includes a 2 per cent increase over five years. Canada's inflation rate is 4.4 per cent.