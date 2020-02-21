Librarians making noise about new head of New Brunswick public library service

The New Brunswick government's decision to appoint a non-librarian to run the province's 64 public libraries has become a national issue among librarians.

Kevin Cormier was named executive director of the New Brunswick Public Library Service last week and the librarian social media community has been abuzz ever since about his apparent lack of training or experience.

"Librarians in the province, well, in the region, are quite concerned," said Phil Taber, a librarian at the University of New Brunswick Saint John campus, who has been following the issue closely.

And that concern has spread to the "national library audience," he said.

"Librarians have a sensitivity to these issues no matter where they're happening really in North America."

Taber said he bears "no animus towards this fellow," but even an entry-level position typically requires an undergraduate degree, followed by a master's degree, which is usually two years and includes includes an apprenticeship.

So to lead the provincial system, "it's really a dramatic shortcoming that [he] has."

Cormier has not responded to requests for an interview.

11 applicants

Eleven people applied for the job that pays up to $114,000 a year, said Erika Jutras, spokesperson for the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, which libraries fall under.

She declined to reveal whether any of them were interviewed, or to disclose any information about their qualifications.

"To protect the privacy of the applicants we cannot release anymore details," she said.

The Liberals are calling on the government to rescind Cormier's appointment, calling it "bizarre."

"This is a joke, an embarrassment for the government and the people of New Brunswick," Guy Arseneault, the Opposition Liberal critic for Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour said in a statement on Thursday.

'Slap in the face'

He called it a "slap in the face" for the applicants.

"This smells of more bad politics from the Higgs government where only political allies are given plum high-paying jobs," he alleged.

The acting deputy minister Dan Mills said earlier this "there was no patronage involved" and it's a "non-partisan role."

Phil Taber, a librarian at UNBSJ, says a library science degree 'signifies something,' it's not just 'a hoop to jump through.' (Submitted by Phil Taber)

Cormier has worked in various progressively responsible roles in the New Brunswick public service for more than 15 years, said Mills.

The executive director posting listed "essential qualifications" as a master's degree in library and/or information studies from an American Library Association-accredited program, as well as a minimum of eight years of "progressively responsible related work experience."

Cormier's LinkedIn profile lists his education as a single year at York University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto (2005) and two years at the Moncton Flight College (1998-2000).

He spent the past year at the government's Executive Council Office and was previously the CEO of Kings Landing historical settlement near Fredericton for seven years.

Cormier was appointed the head of the library service through the Corporate Talent Management Program. The program provides current and aspiring executives in the upper pay bands with "opportunities to further develop their executive competencies within and/or outside their current department," according to the government's website.

The executive director position was posted as an open competition from Nov. 1 until Nov. 25 "with the intention of providing sufficient opportunity for the ad to be seen and for interested individuals to apply," said the department spokesperson.

In addition to posting the competition through the regular distribution channels, the department also shared the competition with the following library groups: