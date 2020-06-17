Alcohol with takeout one of 9 bills lost in N.B. election call

Licensed restaurants would have been allowed to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders, and patrons would have been able to take their leftover bottle of wine home with them.

New Brunswick schools would have been teaching Indigenous languages to all students.

And the Child Death Review Committee and Domestic Violence Death Review Committee would have had improved access to information to conduct their investigations and make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

These are just some of the changes the province was poised to see under nine bills headed for third and final reading until Monday, when Premier Blaine Higgs called a provincial election for Sept. 14.

"It's disappointing, that's for sure," said Green Party Leader David Coon.

"This past spring and fall we really were starting to find our legs in the legislature with the minority government situation and this was good work that was done."

Now all that work is lost, he said.

Bill 55, an Act to Amend the Education Act, introduced in June by Green Party MLA Megan Mitton, was particularly "arduous."

She had proposed adding a requirement for the teaching of Indigenous languages to a section of the act that already requires the teaching of Indigenous history and culture.

The opposition only gets two hours per week to bring their bills forth for debate, and three parties were sharing that right.

Green Party Leader David Coon said he believes the nine bills would have received royal assent when the legislature resumed Sept. 15. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"So we only basically are able to move bills through a second reading in committee during opposition day, which is Thursday afternoons once every sort of seven Thursdays, or something like that," said Coon. "And then you have to wait for the next one to come around to get it through to committee."

"So it's time-consuming for us because of that," he said.

Still, Mitton's bill won unanimous support last month.

The eight other bills were introduced by Progressive Conservatives,

Coon said he has "no doubt" all nine would have passed third reading and received royal asset when the legislature was scheduled to resume Sept. 15.

12 other bills

Another dozen bills were in various stages, but won't be proclaimed now.

"So the work of the legislative assembly, you know, up until the budget in March when everything shut down has been lost," said Coon.

"It's cost us money to run the legislature and to do this work and it takes a lot of intense work to do a good job, to renew bills and debate them and propose amendments to improve them, if needed. And then you see this end up all for naught because of [the] premier's personal agenda to call an election."

The parties all worked hard on the bills, said Coon. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Bill 52, an Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, stemmed from amendments to the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration.

The temporary measure was meant to assist the province's restaurants as they struggled with the ban on dining-in. But the Liquor Control Act hasn't been updated in 12 years and New Brunswick is lagging behind other provinces, said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart, who introduced the bill in June.

"All I'm trying to do is slowly catch up," he said then. "I don't ever expect the liquor laws in the province to be the front runner."

One of the bills would have ensured the Domestic Violence Review Committee and Child Death Review Committee had the 'proper authority to obtain and share information for their crucial work,' Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart had said. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Bill 47, an Act to Amend the Coroner's Act, also introduced by Urquhart in June, was going to "make a huge difference to ensure that good recommendations were made, and hopefully implemented, regarding child deaths and deaths as a result of domestic violence," said Coon.

The amendments would have given the Child Death Review Committee and Domestic Violence Review Committee statutory authority to obtain and share information. They "really needed these extra powers," said Coon.

In addition, his amendment that recommendations be presented publicly in the legislature to help ensure they get implemented would have increased accountability, he said.

"So that would have made a considerable difference for families who had lost loved ones to either child deaths or to intimate partner deaths."

Thanks to COVID-19-related restrictions, Saint John Transit buses are running at about half-capacity on reduced routes. (CBC)

Bill 39, an Act to Amend the Assessment Act, which would have exempted the Saint John, Fredericton and Greater Moncton transit facilities from property taxes, saving the cash-strapped municipalities money.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said last week his city's transit system is running larger-than-planned deficits with little capacity to absorb those deficits.

The buses are running at 50 per cent capacity with reduced routes and hours, and that has caused "severe financial pressure" on the transit commission, he said then.

Cuts to transit services are interfering with the ability of users to get to work and appointments, said Coon.

Bill 44 would have protected construction companies and taxpayers. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Bill 44, the Construction Remedies Act, may seem "dry" to some people but it was a "massive piece of work" that took years and would have made a "massive difference" in how business is conducted by contractors and suppliers with the provincial government, Crown corporations and municipal governments, he said.

It would have ensured that taxpayers are protected and that companies are not left waiting for payment for "unreasonable periods of time, which has certainly been the experience for many."

Bill 45, an Act to Amend the Early Childhood Services Act, would have, among other things, required daycare centres to provide services in an inclusive environment that "respects the diversity of children and families related to race, colour, creed or religion, national origin, ancestry, place of origin, age, disability, marital status, family status, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity or expression, social condition and political belief or activity."

The operators would have had to develop and implement an inclusion policy that ensured services were responsive to the needs, values and cultural beliefs of the families using the services.

Under the Bill 45 amendments, daycare operators would have had to develop an inclusion policy that includes how the operator will 'create an environment at the facility that supports, reflects and promotes equitable and inclusive practices.' (Montessori World daycare)

The Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Commission and Workers' Compensation Appeals Tribunal Act, and the Workers' Compensation Act would have both seen changes under bills 53 and 54.

And Bill 46 would have seen the Civil Service Act amended to return authority for human resources to the Treasury Board from Service New Brunswick.

Higgs asked Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy Monday to dissolve the legislature and she agreed.

He called the election three days after the Liberal opposition pulled out of four-party negotiations on a proposal from Higgs that would have allowed his government to stay in power until October 2022 or until the end of the pandemic.

The Liberals said that would hand too much power to Higgs and urged him not to go to the polls until the pandemic is over.