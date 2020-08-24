Leaders make identical promises as campaign moves into 3rd week

With New Brunswick now in its third week of an election campaign, party leaders are announcing similar promises, and almost stumbling over each other on the campaign trail.

On Monday, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs was at the Saint John harbourfront, where he promised his government would continue its support the emerging sector of small modular nuclear reactor, or SMR, technology.

Higgs made the promise in the same spot where Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers announced he would bring small modular reactor production to New Brunswick by partnering with the federal government.

Vickers and Green Party Leader David Coon have been stepping on each others toes as well. On Monday, both leaders made promises to end glyphosate spraying in the province.

New Brunswickers head to the polls Sept 14 to decide who will be the next leader of the province. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Coon and Vickers could also both be found in Miramichi on Saturday. Coon was making an announcement about promoting Indigenous languages. Vickers was promising to boost the New Brunswick population.

Both party leaders were in Moncton the day before, with Coon announcing the Greens' roster of female candidates, and Vickers attacking Higgs over a lack of affordable housing.

On Friday, the two leaders were both outside the Dr. Everett Chalmers hospital at the same time, Vickers to promise competitive salaries for nursing graduates, and Coon to address the province's shortage of doctors.

Monday was no exception out on the campaign trails toward the Sept. 14 election. Here's what the leaders were talking about.

Vickers changes Liberal course on glyphosate spraying

Both the Liberal and Green parties promised to eliminate the use of industrial herbicide on public land across New Brunswick.

The controversial weed killer has been used by NB Power to clear vegetation around power lines. It has also been used by forestry companies like J.D. Irving Ltd.

Environmental advocates, as well as New Brunswick's Green Parties and People's Alliance, have opposed the chemical's use on public land, arguing it is a carcinogen.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has promised to end glyphosate spraying by industry. Green Party David Coon made the same promise. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

New Brunswick's previous Liberal government under Brian Gallant allowed the use of glyphosate by industry. And when Gallant fired the chief medical officer, Dr. Eilish Cleary, in 2015, critics suspected her opposition to the use of glyphosate was the reason.

But in Rogersville on Monday, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers promised to phase out glyphosate on Crown land over a four-year period.

"This land is owned by New Brunswickers, and New Brunswickers should have a say in what we do with it," he said.

Coon vows to take on big forest companies

Green Party Leader David Coon said he would end the practice of indiscriminate clear-cutting in New Brunswick.

He said it was hurting wildlife, reducing the value of timber to grow the forest, and hurting the province's tourism sector.

"Everyone knows that so much power has been handed over to the large forestry companies to make the decisions about how our forests are being managed," Coon said in Kedgewick. "And that's wrong. And we will change that."

Coon has also vowed to end indiscriminate clear-cutting in New Brunswick. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Instead, a Green government would offer selective logging, where only certain trees are cut down based on their size or species. Coon said this would encourage the national regrowth of trees.

"When people come to New Brunswick, they expect to see trees, not clearcuts," Coon said.

Higgs says he's the leader for 'uncertain times'

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs boasted about his government's pre-COVID-19 handling of the finances, which he said has allowed more resources for health care and education.

He also prided himself in an improved credit rating, making investors more confident in New Brunswick as a place to do business.

"I am very proud of the momentum we have created over the last number of months … and we were doing that until COVID hit," he said.

"In many ways it was devastating for our economy, but now we're getting back on track."

Higgs said New Brunswickers need a team with a proven track record to lead them through uncertain times.

"No one knows how the pandemic might evolve," he said. "But we do know that change is coming, and we'll all be challenged even more in the coming months and the years ahead."

PC Leader Blaine Higgs wants to continue research and development in the field of small modular nuclear reactor technology. Vickers also supports the emerging field. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Higgs also promised to continue with research and development in the field of small modular nuclear reactors.

"We are seizing an opportunity for New Brunswick to develop technology that will put our province — and our entire country — back on the map as a global emissions reduction leader," he said.

"We have a strong plan to position New Brunswick to be at the forefront of this emerging sector, and we're seeing positive results already."

Thomason attends defunding the police rally

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason attended a rally Monay in Moncton to defund the police, a call often heard during protests against systemic racism in policing.

Thomason, who was the only party leader at the event, spoke to the audience about the importance of addressing social values. Thomason critized the other four party leaders for not attending the event, as well as a protest that was held in Rothesay last week on abortion access.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason joined a rally in Moncton to defund the police on Monday. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

"I fail to understand that for the second time in a row, I am the only party leader at an important rally for social values and justice reform." Thomason said. "Are they that out of touch with New Brunswickers?"

Standings at dissolution: PCs 20, Liberals 20, Greens, 3, People's Alliance 3, Independent 1, vacancies 2

