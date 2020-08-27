Party leaders visit Miramichi, St. Stephen and Tracadie-Sheila on Saturday

Campaigning was in full swing Saturday as parties pushed closer to the Sept. 14 provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs was in Tracadie-Sheila, making an announcement about support for the Véloroute cycling trail in the Acadian Peninsula.

Higgs said that if his party formed government, a program already in place would continue.

"Véloroute saw unprecedented growth in visitors from the south," said Higgs. "Our extended tourism rebate will ensure fall and winter tourism operators in the region are given similar support."

PC Leader Blaine Higgs talked about a partnership with Véloroute. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers was in Miramichi. His announcement centred around growing the population of the province.

"A Liberal government would work with Ottawa to gain further autonomy over our immigration numbers and increase our population by 10,000 a year for a total of 100,000 more New Brunswickers by 2030," he said.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers was in Miramichi. (Sophie Désautels/Radio-Canada)

Green Party Leader David Coon also spent time in Miramichi on Saturday with Miramichi Bay-Neguac candidate Curtis Bartibogue.

Coon said he would prioritize building relationships with Wolastoqey, Mi'kmaq and Peskotomuhkati people if elected.

With a Green win, Coon said his government would change the Crown Lands and Forests Act to ensure that private woodlots would be the primary source of wood supply for mills in the province.

Green Party Leader David Coon spent part of his day campaigning in Miramichi. (Sophie Désautels/Radio-Canada)

Campaigning in St. Stephen, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin put his focus on affordable housing in the province. He appeared with Saint Croix candidate Rod Cumberland.

"We cannot forget that people have to be able to afford their rents, and right now many can't," Austin said.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin spent part of his day campaigning in St. Stephen. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

While NDP leader Mackenzie Thomason didn't have any official campaign stops on Saturday, the party confirmed 33 NDP candidates on the election ballot.