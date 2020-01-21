Pregnant woman fends off coyotes in Woolastook Park
One dog bitten during incident in park southwest of Fredericton, fire official says
A woman who is nine months pregnant was able to fend off three or four coyotes that surrounded her and her two dogs while she was out walking in Woolastook Park on Tuesday morning, says Chief Murray Crouse of the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department.
"They were surrounded by three or four coyotes that surrounded and tried to get the dogs," Crouse said Wednesday.
The woman was able to call 911 for help and kept scaring away the coyotes from her and the dogs, he said.
"She got off the trail trying to protect the dogs, and she didn't know for a few minutes where she was. Of course, in all the excitement I could see that happening."
Crouse said the coyotes were gone when his department arrived at the park southwest of Fredericton, but firefighters found one of the dogs had been bitten.
"We took it in to the vet and dropped it off there, and she went to get checked out at the hospital as well because she was nine months pregnant."
Crouse said there are coyotes in the area that can be heard howling at night. Some cats in the area have disappeared.
"But as far as attacking when there's people there no, I never … it's the first time I come across that."
