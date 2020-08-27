Former and would-be MLAs call for more support for parents at the legislature

A former New Brunswick cabinet minister says New Brunswick's political system remains very archaic when it comes to accommodating mothers.

"Even though I was a pregnant MLA in NB 25 years ago, nothing seems to have changed to make things more accessible and fair," said Carolle de Ste-Croix, who had a child while serving as the Liberal MLA for Dalhousie-Restigouche East in the late 1990s.

De Ste-Croix was commenting on a recent post by the Green Party candidate in Riverview.

Felt compelled to comment on pregnancy

Rachel Pletz said she felt compelled to make a statement about her pregnancy because her campaign volunteers have been getting a lot of questions about it from electors.

"No, I do not plan to disappear for a year of maternity leave. My husband intends to become a stay-at-home parent. We have a plan for supporting mother-baby bonding. We have a plan for breastfeeding. We both feel really good about our plan."

Even though mothers and fathers are both entitled to parental leave benefits from the federal government, Pletz said the questions don't surprise her.

"I don't think as a society we're at a place where we've seen enough of this happening … It's a natural curiosity when it's not a normal thing to see."

That's why she was inspired to run, she said.

Campaigning 'predominantly positive'

Pletz is eight months pregnant. She hasn't been going door to door herself. Most of her meetings with the voters in her riding have been at parks when she's out with her children.

She said her experience during the campaign has been "predominantly positive," and that she's getting "great reactions" from women of child-bearing age.

De Ste-Croix said it seemed to her that Pletz was being made to justify to the public why she was running.

"I thought that was kind of sad in a way because I've been there."

She said Pletz's post "brought back a flurry of memories."

She recalled going door to door during her second election and meeting voters who said they were sorry, but they wouldn't vote for her because they "felt so bad" for her baby.

"I heard that a lot. I'm hoping that women like Rachel don't have to hear that anymore."

Being MLA full-time gig

And that was just one of "many ways" being an MLA and mother at the same time was not a positive experience, she said.

"I felt quite isolated in many ways."

"It was unbelievable to me, some of the visceral responses that I received."

"Union leaders I had meetings with who were saying things like, 'If she brings that baby to this meeting, I'm just going to walk out.'"

Being an MLA was a 60- to 80-hour-a-week job, said de Ste-Croix, whose riding was a four-hour drive from Fredericton and had "many, many socio-economic needs."

She tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with the Legislative Administration Committee to get funding to hire someone for six months to help answer phone calls and organize her schedule so she could "spend a bit more time with her baby."

Eventually her colleague, then-Finance Minister Edmond Blanchard, loaned her the use of one of his assistants.

She recalled him saying, "This is ridiculous. This young woman needs help."

It was an act of kindness, said de Ste-Croix, adding it should not have been necessary.

She tried again to raise the issue a year after she had her baby

"I said, 'We need to change this,' because I knew there would be women coming after me."

Not first MLA to become expecting mother

But the LAC had "no interest" in trying to figure it out, said de Ste-Croix.

"I fought hard at the time but nothing changed."

"That's why Rachel's post kind of got me at the heart."

De Ste-Croix noted that she wasn't the first person to become a mother while an MLA in New Brunswick.

Nancy Clark-Teed and her husband welcomed two children to their family while she was a minister in the Hatfield government in the 1970s.

Progress needs to happen within the LAC committee, said de Ste-Croix, because it makes decisions about funding and assistants

"We need structural changes," she said.

De Ste-Croix and Pletz are both hopeful that remote meeting technology adopted during the pandemic will make a difference for MLAs of any gender who become parents.

Any parent who wants to run for office should have supports, said Pletz.

Both women also say on-site daycare is a must.

De Ste-Croix recalled her excitement over federal government promises to bring in universal childcare, and lamented that it still does not exist, which she blamed on failed negotiations with the provinces.

Diversity needed in legislature

Both women agreed that more diversity is needed in the legislature in terms of age, gender and sexual orientation, so the priorities of various segments of the population are brought forward.

"These issues should have been addressed ages ago," said Pletz, adding that all parties need to collaborate on solutions to boost diversity.

"Parties say they want gender parity. They say they want more female candidates. They struggle to find them. It's time to ask "why?"

"Perhaps it has something to do with a system that was designed by men, for men that simply does not take into consideration the differing needs of the female population."

Meanwhile, De Ste-Croix offered to give Pletz a list of "all the comfy breast feeding spots" in the legislature.