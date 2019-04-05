Parties discuss government obligation to incentivize reductions in carbon consumption

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

As New Brunswick adjusts to the new federal carbon tax, the province's politicians are discussing their obligation to encourage consumers to reduce their carbon consumption.

"It starts by leading by example, of course," said Environment Minister Jeff Carr on the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel.

Carr, and representatives from the Liberal and Green parties, Cathy Rogers and David Coon, all agreed that government has a responsibility to provide incentives to help people reduce their carbon use. The People's Alliance did not send a representative to this political panel.

Carr said one of the barriers is the accessibility of green incentive programs.

"Government does have an obligation, government is offering several programs but it's the manoeuvring through them that is a little more difficult."

Coon said there are barriers to the development of green energy in the province, citing the fact that municipalities cannot buy from local solar farms because of a provision in the Electricity Act.

Coon used a new subdivision in Riverview as an example where solar could be integrated into the infrastructure, if it weren't for that barrier.

Rogers said the Riverview development and others like it in the province would be great testing grounds for pilot projects to make New Brunswick a leader in green energy innovation.

"There are innovative companies ready to do this right now," Rogers said.

"Industry, when they are going to see higher prices on carbon emissions, they are going to get innovative themselves, so that's one of the impacts of the price on carbon."

All three agreed the upfront cost is one of the biggest barriers facing individuals who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Coon suggested removing the HST on items like solar panels and other green energy products. He referred to his own experience years ago using an Efficiency New Brunswick program that offered zero per cent interest loans for home energy improvements to update his rural farmhouse.

However, Carr said the province may not currently be able to afford those kind of incentives.

"It would have to take a substantial rebate program," he said.