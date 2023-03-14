An AI drew New Brunswick's political leaders as Muppets. This is the result

Lyle Skinner failed art in high school.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, though, he didn't need artistic skills to draw New Brunswick's political leaders as Muppets — artificial intelligence did it for him.

Artificial intelligence Midjourney drew Premier Blaine Higgs as a blue Muppet. (Submitted by Lyle Skinner/Midjourney)

Skinner, an Ottawa constitutional lawyer who grew up just outside of Fredericton, asked an AI called Midjourney, a software that uses written prompts to produce images, to draw Premier Blaine Higgs, Green Party Leader David Coon and Liberal Leader Susan Holt as Muppets.

"Obviously, it's all in good fun," Skinner said.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt got the red Muppet treatment. (Submitted by Lyle Skinner/Midjourney)

While Susan Holt appears to appreciate the humour — she changed her Twitter profile picture to her artificially-designed Muppet — Skinner said he hasn't heard from Higgs or Coon about their puppet identities.

Skinner said people often discuss serious issues on social media, making this "just an opportunity to be a little silly."

Green Party Leader David Coon was drawn, rather appropriately, as a green Muppet. (Submitted by Lyle Skinner/Midjourney)

Skinner isn't done. Next, he plans to ask the AI to draw New Brunswick's MLAs throwing pies at each other in the Legislative Assembly in 1940s comic-book style, he said.

Susan Holt changed her Twitter profile picture to the AI-engineered Muppet version of herself. (Twitter)

While he couldn't say he has a favourite among the three Muppets the AI has already drawn, Skinner said he did enjoy the Cookie Monster pin drawn on Higgs's jacket.

"That was slightly humorous," he said.