N.B. child and youth advocate calls for reversal of major changes to LGBTQ policy for schools

New Brunswick's child and youth advocate is calling for the reversal of all major changes made to a policy that protects LGBTQ students.

Kelly Lamrock issued a report Monday opposing the changes made to Policy 713 by Minister of Education Bill Hogan, which outline basic requirements for a safe school environment for these students.

"The drafting here, regardless of the issue, is so shoddy and inadvertently discriminatory that it really doesn't seem to meet anybody's purposes," he said at a media scrum.

The changes included no longer making it mandatory for teachers and staff to respect the chosen names and pronouns of children under 16 without parental consent and a directive to send children who don't want to involve parents to a school mental health professional

When the review began in April, Lamrock said the process was "incoherent" and not based on facts, and was causing fear among students and adults. In Monday's report he said his opinion has not changed, and the results are only causing more confusion.

"That vagueness is going to be chaotic for schools and, most importantly, it's going to introduce a lot of uncertainty for children at a time they need the grownups to act with certainty," he said.

He outlined four areas that especially concern him.

Lamrock wants the line restored that requires the consent of a student before parents are contacted.

Minister of Education Bill Hogan has repeatedly said the government has no plans to out children to their parents without their consent.

However, he removed the line that said the school "must have the informed consent from the student to discuss their preferred name with the parent."

Minister of Education Bill Hogan says the changes to Policy 713 are meant to make the policy more fair to parents. (Radio-Canada)

Lamrock said the obligation to respect students' chosen names and pronouns should be restored.

He said the policy used to be clear: school staff should respect a child's chosen name and pronoun regardless of age and parental consultation. The government should restore this clarity, he said.

The new and old policies only explicitly require parental consent for official name changes on report cards and school systems.

According to Hogan, the policy now makes it mandatory for teachers to deny a child under 16's request to be referred to by a different name and pronoun informally in the classroom, unless a parent consents. He said this protects "parental rights" and allows the teacher to decline to use a child's chosen name or pronoun if that's against the wishes of the parent.

However, the written policy is not as explicit about informal name changes.

"The policy is unclear as to whether informal kindnesses and decency are allowed or not, and this places teachers and students in a difficult spot," Lamrock wrote.

"'Change the record or we don't acknowledge anything' is not a tenable policy."

He also said the way the policy is worded opens the door for discrimination, as the school now has to somehow find out if a name change is related to gender identity or just a nickname.

"If Terrance wants to be called by a nickname, it would be absurd to ask teachers to agree to use Terry but not Terri because of perceptions about the motivation," he said.

Lamrock said calling kids by their chosen name is "simple courtesy," and there is no proven harm in it. He said in fact, research shows affirmation is the best defence against serious mental health issues for trans and non-binary kids.

Mental health supports

The policy now says that if a student under 16 wants an official name or pronoun change, and doesn't want to involve their parents to obtain their consent, they should be directed to a school psychologist or social worker and come up with a plan to include the parents.

Lamrock said while it's good to make it explicit that children exploring their gender identity have some kind of mental health or adult supports in the system, the problem with this section is the term "directed."

Hundreds of people demonstrated against the review of Policy 713 before the changes were announced by the government. (Radio-Canada)

Being trans is not a mental disorder, according to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and most mental health harm comes from discrimination and transphobia.

Kelly said any support available to trans kids shouldn't create "a conveyor belt of pressure" to either prove that their parents will harm them enough for social services to be involved or be pushed into other interventions.

He said it's possible to balance the child's interests with supporting discussions between parents and children, but the new policy "throws that balance off."

Gender identity

The new policy says all students will be able to participate in curricular and extracurricular activities that are safe and welcoming, removing the phrase "consistent with their gender identity."

Lamrock said he has seen no reason why this has been removed and should be restored as an added protection against discrimination.

He noted that he is happy that no changes were made to the section affirming students' right to choose the washroom they feel is consistent with their identity.