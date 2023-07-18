N.B. faces 'crisis of policing,' as rural communities explore options amid vigilantism

New Brunswick is facing a "crisis of policing," especially in rural areas, and will soon have to make some hard decisions, according to a criminology professor.

Otherwise, Michael Boudreau, of St. Thomas University, worries the province could see more "desperate" people "take the law into their own hands," like the alleged acts of vigilantism on Deer Island last week, and there could be tragic consequences.

RCMP continue to investigate after a car was heavily damaged by a group of people at the Deer Island ferry terminal Tuesday around 11 p.m., and an abandoned residence was destroyed in a suspicious fire about an hour later. On Wednesday morning, some fuel was also reported stolen from the ferry terminal.

Some residents frustrated by an alleged lack of police response to a rash of thefts, often after the ferry stops running for the night, making it even harder for St. George RCMP to respond, have suggested they took matters into their own hands.

RCMP issued a statement warning the public against acts of vigilantism, saying it can put them and others at risk, and they could face charges.

The abandoned residence RCMP say was destroyed by a suspicious fire is located at the end of Deer Island, opposite of where the ferry from Letete lands. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Boudreau contends the alleged vigilantism on Deer Island is not surprising, "given the level of frustration that is prevalent in so many rural communities across this province with the perceived — and real — inadequate level of policing."

He does not condone vigilantism, he said, noting the "ironic outcome" for many vigilantes who genuinely believe they can solve a crime, is that they often end up being charged and incarcerated. He cited a recent case in McAdam, where a man was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

"But for some individuals, they are left thinking, 'What options do I have left?'"

If people or their neighbours have been victims of crime, and if they continue to turn to the police for assistance and that assistance either isn't forthcoming in a timely manner, or if the crimes are never solved, that leads to frustration, said Boudreau.

If they're on social media, they might hear additional stories — which "may or may not be exaggerated — and that adds to their anxiety and perception crime has increased.

"Then public fear of crime takes over and it reaches a boiling point," he said.

"And really, what we see now is a lack of confidence in policing."

Public confidence in policing at 'all-time low'

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson contends public confidence in community policing in his region is "at an all-time low."

He wrote a letter to Public Safety Minister Kris Austin last Friday, urging a "significant percentage" of new provincial RCMP resources be allocated to Charlotte County communities to increase police presence.

"Doing nothing is no longer an option for any level of government," Henderson wrote on behalf of council, requesting Austin visit for a meeting.

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson says an increase in police presence in Charlotte County would be a positive indicator to residents that their communities are safe. (Submitted by Brad Henderson)

Some residents no longer report incidents of crime, he said, "as they believe that no real response happens."

There are also "several cases of vigilante justice in our region both in the courts and unreported that will potentially increase.

"Restoring faith in our local police resources would be a major step forward."

RCMP finalizing allocation of extra frontline officers

The province provided $20.5 million to the RCMP to fund a 15 per cent increase in officers, according to Public Safety spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

That's 80 additional officers, including 51 on the frontline, said New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl.​​ Stéphane Esculier.

The RCMP is finalizing the allocation of the additional officers, "which will enable us to increase our visibility and engagement in our communities," Esculier said in an emailed statement. He did not say how soon the national force will be able to fill the positions.

The allocation is based on workload and "other factors," not a minimum number of police officers, said Esculier. "The future allocation of police resources will be measured against these factors, while also considering factors such as the ratio of police to population and geography."

2 municipalities have 'had enough'

Residents of Fundy Shores and Eastern Charlotte are also frustrated about a rise in crime and the level of RCMP service they're receiving, according to Fundy Shores Mayor Denny Cogswell.

"A lot of things that are going [on] that people are finally saying, you know, 'We've had enough. We want to see a bigger presence here.'"

The mayors of the two municipalities, formed through the 2023 New Brunswick local governance reforms, met Monday with members of their respective public safety committees and their chief administrative officers to discuss their policing options, he said.

That could include municipal, regional or provincial policing, according to Cogswell. Nothing is off the table, he said.

Fundy Shores Mayor Denny Cogswell says he believes local Mounties are doing the best they can with the resources they have, but residents have expressed frustration in calls, emails and texts about the level of policing. (Fundy Shores)

The two municipalities, which include the communities of St. George, Blacks Harbour, Chance Harbour, Dipper Harbour, Lepreau, Musquash, and surrounding areas, spend about $4 million combined on policing, said Cogswell.

"I think we need to look at, are we getting the best value for our money?"

The municipalities plan to request a meeting with Austin, he said.

Provincial force should be revisited

Boudreau contends the province has been too quick to dismiss the idea of creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP. New Brunswick used to have one decades ago and he thinks it's a discussion worth having, he said. "If not a provincial police, then perhaps a regional police force?"

RCMP could decide to leave rural communities, said Boudreau, and they're having a hard time recruiting.

A provincial or regional force might not be any less expensive, but it would give local officials more control over where officers are positioned, he said.