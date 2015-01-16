Independent consultant to review New Brunswick Police Commission policies, procedures

An independent consultant has been hired to review the policies, practices and procedures of the New Brunswick Police Commission, the Department of Public Safety announced on Monday.

Alphonse MacNeil, a retired assistant commissioner with the RCMP, will file a report to the government by this summer, said Minster Carl Urquhart.

The commission's board of directors requested the review in January to "maintain public confidence" in the independent oversight body responsible for protecting the public interest in matters of policing.

MacNeil, who reviewed the fatal Moncton Mountie shootings, has "earned the respect of the public, government and the policing community thanks to his commitment to integrity and his work as a leader and subject matter expert," Urquhart said in a statement.

His review of the 2014 shooting spree that claimed the lives of three Codiac Regional RCMP officers and wounded two others, resulted in 64 recommendations.

The police commission board's request for an independent review comes after a change at the helm. Former executive director Steve Roberge has been replaced by Jennifer Smith.

Roberge's departure, effective Jan. 2, occurred less than a week after the association representing municipal police officers called for his removal, calling him a "dictator" who is "anti-police officer."

The New Brunswick Police Association has long been critical of the way the commission, under Roberge's leadership, handles Police Act investigations into police officers.

That includes an investigation into the conduct of the former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Force, Glen McCloskey, in connection with Dennis Oland's first murder trial.

Steve Roberge, the former executive director of the New Brunswick Police Commission, left the organization in January. (CBC)

During Oland's 2015 trial related to the death of his father, Richard Oland, another officer accused the senior officer of encouraging him not to reveal that McCloskey had entered the bloody crime scene.

Retired Staff Sgt. Mike King repeated the allegation at Oland's second-degree murder retrial earlier this year.

McCloskey has twice denied the allegation under oath.

The commission's appointed investigator, Barry MacKnight, concluded in December 2016 that McCloskey made false statements at Oland's first trial and to Halifax police officers, who ultimately cleared McCloskey of criminal wrongdoing.

Lawsuit filed

McCloskey, whose retirement last April pre-empted an arbitration hearing, is now suing the New Brunswick Police Commission and Roberge for alleged negligence.

He accuses them of failing to conduct the investigation without bias, deliberately engaging in unlawful conduct in exercising their public function, and violating the public trust.

Glen McCloskey, the former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Forc,e accuses the police commission of breaching its duty to protect him from unwarranted disciplinary action and former executive director Steve Roberge of damaging his economic interests through unlawful means. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Statements of defence have not yet been filed.

McCloskey is also seeking a judicial review of the commission's investigation. In documents filed with the Court of Queen's Bench, he alleges the commission acted in bad faith and that he was "denied natural justice due to a lack of procedural fairness."

Board to co-operate fully

The commission's board has said it will fully co-operate with the independent consultant's review and is "committed to continually reviewing the way it provides quality services to citizens and the police community and meets its mandate with integrity and impartiality."

MacNeil's 180-page report on the June 4, 2014 Moncton RCMP shootings called for the national police force to take immediate action to better arm its officers, including the expedited deployment of patrol carbines and improved training.

He found the responding officers were outgunned, having to rely on shotguns and pistols, while Justin Bourque was armed with a high-powered rifle.

Patrol carbines — short-barrelled weapons with a longer, more accurate range than a sidearm or shotgun — would have made a difference, said MacNeil.

Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, were shot and killed during the attack. Const. Éric Stéphane J. Dubois and Const. Marie Darlene Goguen were wounded.