New Brunswick reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick officials announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the province to 57 active cases.

The new cases include 12 in the Moncton region (Zone 1), seven cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) and one case in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

Three people are in hospital. One is in intensive care.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer, said none of these cases are related to the outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame in Moncton.

"This is not the start of the holiday weekend we were hoping for," she said.

The spike in cases follows the decision Friday to force two regions back to the orange recovery phase in response to community transmission of COVID-19.

The changes for the Moncton region and the Campbellton region took effect at midnight.

That's following an outbreak at the Manoir Notre-Dame special care home in Moncton involving 19 people, while Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton confirmed a positive case.

Russell said Friday there is no indication of a link between the Moncton outbreak and 13 cases in the Campbellton region, but contact tracing is ongoing.

She said the source of the outbreak in the Manoir Notre-Dame is "associated with travel," while the source of the Campbellton cases is under investigation. At least one case is travel-related.

Orange zone restrictions

Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday that residents in the two affected regions will need to stay within two-household bubbles in their orange zone. But he said bubbles can extend to include immediate family and caregivers.

Outdoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer, while some indoor events, including weddings, funerals and religious services are permitted with 10 or fewer.

Food, retail, and beverage businesses can continue to operate under COVID-19 operational plans, but "close contact personal services," such as barbers and hair stylists, must close.

Gyms, fitness facilities and recreational centres, casinos, amusement centres, bingo halls, arcades, cinemas and large live performance venues will also have to close.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m. (Submitted by the Province of New Brunswick)

The province daycares and schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 can remain open under strict guidance.

Higgs said travel in and out of the two zones should be for essential reasons.

Russell said the two regions will remain in orange until case numbers decrease.

The rest of New Brunswick remains under the yellow recovery phase.

Health services reduced

The Vitalité Health Network has scaled back services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital as a "precautionary measure."

Some services have also been temporarily reduced at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre in Dalhousie.

In the Moncton region, patients with non-urgent symptoms are asked to avoid visiting the emergency rooms at the Moncton Hospital or the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

The ERs in all affected hospitals remain open for those with urgent or critical care needs, according to Horizon and Vitalité.

Anyone exhibiting mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 should complete the online self-assessment by visiting www.gnb.ca/coronavirus or call Tele-Care 811.