Nursing homes' contract with nurses expected to be ratified today, says association head

The New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes is expected to ratify a contract agreement with its nursing staff by today, according to the returning interim CEO.

Meanwhile, it could take another six months to resolve COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, said Michael Keating.

On Monday, the New Brunswick Nurses Union announced it had filed a complaint about the nursing homes group with the Labour and Employment Board. The basis of the complaint is an almost three-month delay in ratifying a membership-approved collective agreement for nurses working at nursing homes.

Keating said the delay occurred because nursing home operators were concerned about overtime.

"There had been … an addition put in, where the nurses would get, instead of 1.5 times their salary, or their hourly rate, for overtime, it was bumped to two hours. And that ended up becoming a sticking point in terms of funding for the nursing homes," he said.

"We're really quite pleased to advise that an agreement was reached [Tuesday] and that our homes are in the process of ratifying that."

The government helped iron out the issue, he said, allowing the homes to be reimbursed for those additional expenses.

Keating said he understands why the nurses' union has been pushing to get the deal ratified.

Union representatives had argued the nursing association's delay in ratifying the new contract could prompt more nursing home workers to leave their jobs, making staff shortages even worse.

The membership approved the deal, which would improve working conditions, in February.

The news that Norman Bossé had stepped down as CEO of the nursing homes association came suddenly Monday, after the nurses union announced it was filing a complaint because of contract delays. (Ed Hunter/CBC News file photo)

Keating still had little to say about the abrupt departure of CEO Norman Bossé on Monday, just a few months after he took on the job.

Bossé, the province's former child, youth and seniors advocate, isn't talking either about his brief tenure at the nursing home association, or how it coincides with confusion over the contract agreement.

Keating, who previously served as interim executive director, said he received a call on Monday asking him to come out of retirement.

The search for a permanent replacement has begun, he said. "I'm hoping within two months that this chair will be filled by somebody else."

Up to 50 employees still unvaccinated

Keating expects it will take longer to formally settle the issue of vaccine mandates for employees, which is adding to staff shortages, he said.

"We will be going to probably arbitration on the issue because each individual home will make their decision because there are independent bodies, and the union will, of course, they'll be fighting for their members to be able to return."

An estimated 35 to 50 employees who were sent home because they were unvaccinated against COVID-19 or failed to provide proof they were vaccinated have still not returned to their jobs because of their vaccination status, said Keating.

That's out of a total of roughly 6,500 employees.

Michael Keating, who has come out of retirement to serve as interim CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, said the COVID-19 vaccination requirements of employees will likely have to go to arbitration. (Radio-Canada)

"Some of the homes have returned the workers, others have not. They cite security concerns for the residents and for the other employees," he said. "So it's a mixed bag at this stage."

The association will support nursing homes on their vaccine requirements, and advocate on their behalf, said Keating.

In a recent arbitration case involving Ottawa postal workers, the arbitrator upheld the right of the employer to demand vaccinations, he said.

"I would suggest that that issue is probably six months away from being resolved. We'll wait to see what the arbitrators have to say, and then we'll abide by the decisions of the arbitrators."