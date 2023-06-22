Nursing home workers infuriated by offer that would take wages 5 years to increase 6%

The union representing New Brunswick nursing home workers says they're insulted and furious about being offered a maximum raise of six per cent over five years.

That's an increase of about $1.24 an hour for most of them — "less than the cost of a loaf of bread," the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions said in an open letter to MLAs, released to the media Wednesday night.

The offer is actually a roll back of wages since it's less than the cost of living, the letter, signed by president Sharon Teare, four executives and the presidents of 48 locals, says.

"It is abundantly clear … this government does not care about the seniors in this province, or the workers who take care of them," the union said on behalf of its 4,600 members.

'Slap in the face'

The letter includes dozens of comments from some of the more than 1,000 workers polled over two days. Ninety-eight per cent of them said they would not accept the offer, according to the union.

"I'm so mad right now … what a slap in the face, more like a smash in the face with a bat full of nails," one worker said.

"Can't live paycheck to paycheck right now. … This will not retain the workers," said another.

"We came to work with COVID sick as dogs, but we had to care for our residents. This is a disgrace, and we will not stand for this nonsense."

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, says 98 per cent of members polled over two days said they would not accept the offer. (CBC)

The letter urges the MLAs to give serious consideration to the nursing home sector's situation and "take the necessary steps to ensure real wage increases come to the table."

Julie Weir, CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, declined to comment, citing the ongoing negotiations.

The Department of Social Development did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Talks resumed Monday

According to the letter, the union and the association reconvened Monday to continue bargaining, after talks had stalled since the end of March over wages.

When the association tabled its offer of two per cent, followed by one per cent in each of the following four years, and no other financial incentives, the union was "shocked and disappointed."

A chart in the letter details the current hourly wage for the various types of workers and how those would change over the five years. It ranges from laundry attendants increasing to $21.40 from $20.17, to resident attendants increasing to $24.84 from $23.41, and licensed practical nurses increasing to $33.11 from $31.19.

Nearly three-quarters of nursing home workers fall within the $1.24 to $1.44 range, according to the union.

'Can't make ends meet'

The six per cent increase is less than 2022 consumer price index, "and we are still facing more cost-of-living increases now in 2023," the union said.

"The impact of low wages on us and our families is serious, we can't make ends meet and are worried about being able to feed and house our children.

"Inflation is most severe on rent, mortgage rates, groceries, and fuel, these are everyday essentials, not frivolous expenses that we can 'tighten our belts' and remove from our budget."