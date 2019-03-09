What you need to know about the nursing home labour dispute

Thousands of unionized nursing home workers from across the province are poised to walk off the job after overwhelmingly voting in favour of a strike.

The vote follows two years of unsuccessful contract negotiations and years of demands for improved working conditions.

Here's what you need to know about the situation:

The players

There are more than 4,100 workers at 46 non-profit nursing homes in New Brunswick involved in the labour dispute.

They include licensed practical nurses, resident attendants, support service workers such as dietary and laundry workers and some clerical workers. Registered nurses, who are represented by the New Brunswick Nurses Union, are not involved.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees represents the workers, and the 46 nursing home locals are collectively represented by the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions.

The list of nursing homes involved can be found at the end of the article.

On the other side of the table is the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, which represents all 68 licensed nursing homes in the province. The majority are operated by non-profit community boards, but there are also privately owned facilities such as the Shannex properties, which would not be affected by a strike.

A 2014 report said there are roughly 4,500 residents staying in nursing homes.

The association receives funding from the province that is, in turn, directed to the nursing home boards.

The association considers itself a sector advocate that helps facilitate change while working with nursing homes and government. It does not have authority to implement change.

The negotiations

Contract negotiations have been going on for more than two years after the workers' last contract expired in October 2016.

A tentative four-year agreement, which included a one per cent pay increase in each year, on par with increases in the hospital sector, was rejected by CUPE members in July 2018.

The union is seeking a pay increase that's "cost of living and little bit more," said union representative Patrick Roy. It's not releasing the exact number.

Current wage rates for nursing home workers range between $18 and $25 an hour, depending on the position, Roy said. Licensed practical nurses are at the higher end of the bracket, earning a bit more than $24 an hour, he said.

The increase isn't necessarily about getting on par with wages in other jurisdictions, he said, noting New Brunswick workers earn about $6 less an hour than their counterparts in Ontario.

Union representative Patrick Roy said workers want more than the pay increase of one per cent a year in a four-year deal. (Radio-Canada)

"We understand the economic situation in the province, but, I mean, this idea from the government saying, 'It's one (per cent) or nothing,' is not acceptable to our members," he said.

The nursing homes association has said the 2018 offer remains on the table.

The union also wants to improve recruitment and retention, Roy said.

"To encourage people to come work in a nursing home, we need to make it more interesting for them and the only way to do that is going to be increasing the wages because the workload is so hard," he said.

"People show up, do some orientation and say, 'I'm not doing this for this pay,' and walk away."

Improving working conditions is another key issue for the union. Roy said the workload increases every year, but the funded hours of care do not. Nursing homes are often operating short-staffed as well, he said, and residents do not receive the mandated 2.9 hours of direct care per day.

Those issues fall outside a collective bargaining agreement and into the hands of legislators. The association said it is committed to advocating for improved hours of care among other improvements.

The strike vote

Contract talks have stalled and there have been protests and strike threats in the time since October 2016. But the sides appeared to have reached an impasse in late February, when Trevor Holder, the labour minister, declared in a letter a deadlock in talks.

A strike vote was called for March 7, and the results were overwhelming in favour of a walkout. A simple majority was needed, but the the overall yes vote was above 90 per cent.

The results do not automatically mean a strike will occur. The vote could be used to restart negotiations. Also, the union must provide 24 hours' notice before a strike can take place.

Who can strike?

Things get a little murky here.

In 2009, the province passed a law to ensure some nursing home staff would remain on the job in the event of a strike. However, the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act is in dispute and ultimately being ignored by the union.

A 2018 New Brunswick labour board decision concluded the law violates collective bargaining rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The union said the decision means the entire law is invalid.

The association said the "decision was unclear," and now the provincial government is seeking a judicial review. It's not clear when the review would take place.

In the meantime, the province said it will request a stay of the labour decision.

Dorothy Shephard, the province's minister of social development, said she considers nursing home workers an essential service. (Radio-Canada)

"Our government feels the care provided to nursing home residents is an essential service," said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard.

This is a critical issue because, according to the union's interpretation, every worker could walk off the job.

Roy said there is still the possibility government could impose separate back-to-work legislation.

What about the residents?

If the workers strike, the care of residents falls to management and registered nurses at the nursing homes as well as families, Roy said.

The nursing home association said it is "working closely with our member nursing homes and with government to support the homes and their strike contingency plans, in the event of a CUPE strike."

Familiar issues

This isn't new territory. Both sides have been fighting over wage issues, workplace conditions and staffing for years. There have been several labour disputes since the turn of the century alone and the relationship remains fraught.

In 2001, a strike ended after two days when the province pledged to resolve growing workloads and the union signed a four-year contract. Months later, nursing home workers protested the lack of progress on the issue.

The Bernard Lord government introduced back-to-work legislation hours after the 2001 walkout began. Workers said at the time that they voted in favour of a negotiated settlement with a gun to their heads.

Workers have long called for improved working conditions in New Brunswick nursing homes. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Following the brief strike, a government-commissioned study concluded staffing was a major concern — and, in 2003, the union said residents and workers are suffering because of it.

In 2010, a retroactive agreement was signed nearly a year and a half after the previous contract had expired.

Workers continued to make headlines in the years since, arguing the workload continues to mount and the province needs to do more to find a resolution.

Nursing homes involved