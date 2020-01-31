6,000 nurses, health-care workers reject tentative contracts with N.B. government

About 6,000 health-care workers, including nurses, have rejected tentative contract agreements reached last month.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union said workers in two bargaining units "overwhelmingly" rejected the tentative agreements with the New Brunswick government that have been in the making for years.

All sides previously agreed to withhold details of the agreements pending their ratification.

In a news release, union president Paula Doucet said nurses "are fearful for their future, exhausted from working unhealthy amounts of overtime and on-call, and are pleading to have their voices heard by health care leaders.

"With an overwhelming rejection vote, their voices are heard, and their demand for respect is more evident than ever," she was quoted as saying.

The previous contracts expired on Dec. 31, 2018.

The release said the union will be meeting with its negotiating teams and local presidents and will continue to look for "a renewed collective agreement that will more fully address the concerns of our members."

Proposed deals covered variety of services

On July 16, the provincial government announced it reached tentative collective agreements with two bargaining units that include more than 6,000 registered nurses, nurse practitioners, nurse managers and nurse supervisors working in hospitals, public and community health programs, Ambulance NB and extramural programs.

"This tentative agreement represents an important milestone for our province and I thank the union for coming to the table in a spirit of respect and collaboration," Premier Blaine Higgs said at the time.

The union said in July that at least 854 nursing jobs were vacant in New Brunswick, up 154 in July.

The union did not reveal the percentage of workers who voted, or the percentage of workers who voted against the agreement.

Doucet was unavailable for an interview Thursday afternoon. The province did not immediately respond to questions from CBC News.