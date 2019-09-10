Nurses union calls on province to address 'security crisis' at hospitals

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is calling on the Blaine Higgs government to address what it calls a "security crisis" at hospitals across the province.

The union contends there's an inadequate number of properly trained and educated security guards at New Brunswick's hospitals, based on documents it obtained from the regional health authorities through an access-to-information request.

"The information we received described a dangerous and unacceptable state-of-affairs" for staff and patients alike, union president Paula Doucet said in a statement Tuesday.

There are 48 unfilled security guard positions as of May 1, an 82 per cent turnover rate annually, and two-thirds of security personnel feeling they don't have the resources they need to succeed in their jobs, according to the union.

"It's alarming," said Doucet.

"Even more startling was the fact that these lack of measures have been known to exist by our employers for quite some time now and nothing has been done."

The Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network raised "red flags" regarding security measures as early as August 2018, according to the documents.

"This information that was uncovered fundamentally puts our members at risk and [the nurses union] views this matter as a clear violation of our collective agreements, a crisis in workplace health and safety at New Brunswick hospitals and a [detriment] to patient safety," said Doucet.

On April 1, new regulations specific to workplace violence and harassment were added to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which hold employers responsible for reporting such issues. In addition, the nurses' collective agreement requires the government, through the regional health authorities,to comply with the act.

2 nurses allegedly attacked

The union's call for increased security measures comes after two nurses were allegedly assaulted at the Dr.-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton on March 11.

Nurse Natasha Poirier previously told CBC News the husband of a patient attacked her in her office after demanding his wife be moved to a different room.

Poirier said she thought she was going to die as the man allegedly pulled her hair, grabbed her wrist and shook her arm, bent her fingers back and hit her head.

Natasha Poirier described the alleged March 11 attack and the physical and emotional toll it left. She wears sunglasses because the concussion made her eyes more sensitive to light. (CBC)

The alleged attack lasted about 14 minutes before a licensed practical nurse tried to stop the attack and was injured in the attempt, said Poirier, who continues to suffer symptoms from her brain injury and has not returned to work.

Bruce Randolph (Randy) Van Horlick, 69, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm to Poirier and Teresa Thibeault in connection with the alleged incident.

He is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 3, 2020. Four days have been set aside.