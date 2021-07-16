Rejected contract not end of relationship between nurses, province, union head says

The president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union says a rejected tentative agreement is not the breaking point for the relationship between nurses and the province.

On Thursday the union announced 87 per cent of nurses working in hospitals, community care, public health, extramural rejected a proposed contract that's been three years in the making.

Union president Paula Doucet said 72 per cent rejection rate was found within nurse managers and supervisors.

Doucet said Premier Blaine Higgs's public comments after the rejection was announced were encouraging.

On Thursday, Higgs committed to addressing the underlying problems with a health-care system that is "broken."

Higgs said he understands nurses are feeling frustrated and struggling with burnout, and "the status quo is not acceptable and our government is going to address it directly with the regional health authorities."

Doucet said Higgs's words tell her "he is listening to what we are saying."

"The health-care system is struggling right now, whether it be Viitalité or Horizon" she said, referring to the two regional health networks.

Workload problems, vacation entitlement

Doucet said she isn't able to share details of the proposed contract but said nurses have been chronically overworked.

There are more than 1,000 vacant nurse positions and some nurses are having to work 24-hour shifts and can't take their vacations, she said.

"The overall-arching feeling is that working conditions need to be dealt with," she said. "And whether that's looking at nurse ratios, the workload.

"The length of time that somebody can be expected to be on call should be renumerated in a fair and respectful manner."

She brought forth the example of what's going on in Moncton. This year, ambulances were diverted away from Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital on weekends multiple times. Doctors were backfilling nurse positions because of the shortage of workers.

Doucet said WorkSafeNB has been involved because of the risks that come with overworking nurses.

"They wanted to stay arm's length because if they didn't feel it was their jurisdiction, but the working conditions have become that unsafe for registered nurses in this province," she said.

"And that's why we're saying. If we don't have enough human resources to deliver every service, then the regional health authorities do have to take a hard look at what they are delivering and what they're expecting of registered nurses to be doing."

More bargaining, possible strike vote

Doucet said the union is hoping to go back to the bargaining table. Dates for a conciliation board are booked for September, and one bargaining unit is already in a legal position to take a strike vote.

Doucet said registered nurses are deemed essential. This means that if they decide to strike, only a certain percentage of them would be allowed to stop working.

"In the event of a strike for registered nurses and nurse practitioners, your emergency rooms will not be closed," she said. "Your emergency services will not be interrupted, per se. It would be the non-emergency services that would have an interruption potentially."